"You're better than that": Fans slam Howie Mandel over his revelations of upcoming podcast with Tom Sandoval 

Howie Mandel, a comedian, television personality, actor, and producer, recently announced that his Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast will feature Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. This has caused quite a stir among his fans.

On the H3 podcast, Howie Mandel explained that Tom would speak about the Vanderpump Rules' cheating scandal for the first time.

Tom cheated on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their costar Raquel Leviss. Later, Tom and Ariana break up, but this cheating scandal has a lot of drama as many details get revealed about how it began and how long it lasted every day.

The announcement of Howie Mandel interviewing Tom Sandoval has sparked a wave of reaction from fans, with one saying that he can do better than that.

Netizens react to Howie Mandel's announcement of an upcoming podcast with Tom Sandoval

This will be the first time Tom Sandoval will appear for an interview after the cheating scandal. Hence, Howie Mandel's announcement has caused quite a stir online, with some people making hilarious comments on what Tom's side of the story could be.

His side of the story is that he felt emasculated and needs to be the #1 guy in the relationship. Raquel gives him exactly that.



In his eyes he’s better than her in every way. He may be a cheater but he would *never* sleep with a best friends GF.

All about Tom Sandoval's relationship with Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss

In 2014, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix confirmed their relationship status during the Vanderpump Rules reunion. Tom cheated on Ariana after nearly ten years. An insider told People magazine that Ariana learned of Tom and Leviss' affair when she came to Los Angeles to support Tom and his band in early March 2023.

The insider further said:

"They had been having problems for a while, but this was the final straw for Ariana. She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way."

The insider added:

"This has been going on for upwards of six months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed. She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

On March 3, after the affair news was revealed, the couple decided to part ways. The next day, Tom apologized for what he did and confessed his side of the story on Instagram. During his confession, he requested that fans refrain from criticizing his loved ones, including castmate, friend, and business partner Schwartz.

Additionally, Tom asked them not to express their anger at cocktail lounges, TomTom, and Schwartz & Sandy's.

In an episode of Entertainment Tonight on March 8, Raquel Leviss apologized for the first time for her error.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," said Leviss. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim, and I must own my actions, and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Tom Schwartz appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where he answered many questions. In the process, he also shared how Leviss' affair with Tom Sandoval began as a one-night stand.

Schwartz mentioned that he learned about Tom Sandoval and Leviss' hook-up back in August 2022, but Schwartz wasn't aware that they were having an affair. Afterward, he mentioned how Tom Sandoval told Schwartz in January 2023 that he was falling in love with Leviss.

On March 8, according to People magazine, Tom Sandoval and Leviss revealed that they do not currently have a relationship status. Leviss mentioned that she doesn't "want to label anything" at the moment.

