Why do fans think Scandoval is "staged"? Tom Sandoval’s family rejecting December meetup with Raquel sparks online debate

Vanderpump Rules controversy surrounding Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss has given birth to multiple theories. One of the recent reports included Sandoval’s family denying meeting the former pageant when she visited him in his hometown in December. A picture of the two from the time has come forward.

TMZ reported that Sandoval brought Raquel with him to his hometown while he was still in a relationship with Ariana Madix. After the report came to light, netizens claimed that the Vanderpump Rules cast and Bravo’s ignorance about the affair looked “staged.”

Fans react to Sandoval-Raquel's family meetup report (Image via bravobreakingnews/Instagram)

The world found out about Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal, also known as “Scandoval,” at the beginning of March 2023. At the time, reports suggested that he and Raquel had been having an affair for quite some time, but the timeline was not clear.

Netizens asked how nobody knew about Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss’ hometown meetup

OnThisDayENT @OnThisDayENT #VanderpumpRules #scandoval Sandoval took Raquel to his hometown and his family didn’t want to meet her! #vpr Sandoval took Raquel to his hometown and his family didn’t want to meet her! #vpr #VanderpumpRules #scandoval https://t.co/S40iGbDTXk

Vanderpump Rules fans wondered how none of the cast members or Bravo producers knew about the affair. The recent TMZ report of Tom Sandoval’s family rejecting the December meetup with Raquel Leviss sparked debate online.

Netizens felt that the drama surrounding the affair had been hyped to bring a better storyline in season 10. They claimed that the ratings of the show went down in the initial episodes of VPR’s latest season, thus, the affair angle was brought in to spice up the TRP.

Take a look at fans’ reactions to Sandoval-Raquel’s hometown report:

Netizens' reaction to Sandoval-Raquel's family meetup report (Image via bravobreakingnews/Instagram)

While some claimed Scandoval was staged, others slammed Raquel and Sandoval for meeting the latter’s family.

Carla 👽🫶🏼 @wilcocarla @RryEsBOMB @JerLisa_Nicole He took her home to meet his friends and family in December! He’s completely lost the plot!!! @RryEsBOMB @JerLisa_Nicole He took her home to meet his friends and family in December! He’s completely lost the plot!!!

R’ry Blackshaw @RryEsBOMB @wilcocarla @JerLisa_Nicole I am trying my hardest to keep most of this blame on Sandoval but Rachel is scandalous lmao like you already apart of this mess did you really think meeting his family was smart??? Right now?!?!?! @wilcocarla @JerLisa_Nicole I am trying my hardest to keep most of this blame on Sandoval but Rachel is scandalous lmao like you already apart of this mess did you really think meeting his family was smart??? Right now?!?!?!

🌊🌊MommaD🌊🌊 @sdbaaby @HousewivesTruth @TMZ I was thinking that yesterday, all the conspiracy theories at too much…the latest being that R left J for Sandy🥱 @HousewivesTruth @TMZ I was thinking that yesterday, all the conspiracy theories at too much…the latest being that R left J for Sandy🥱

In TMZ’s report, a source was quoted stating that Tom Sandoval was apparently trying to break up with Ariana Madix when he visited his hometown with Raquel in December 2022. The outlet further mentioned that his family was not interested in meeting the model as they didn’t appreciate her visiting in Ariana’s absence.

After the hometown visit, the TomTom co-owner and Raquel went to Chicago for his music show, but the model didn’t attend the event, fearing someone would recognize her.

Earlier, people accused Lisa Vanderpump of being the creator of the affair. Netizens claimed that the boss lady asked Raquel to have an affair with Sandoval for the show’s ratings. However, Lisa later debunked the rumors.

Tom Sandoval opens up about the scandal on Howie Mandel’s podcast

A lot of theories and speculations have been made related to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair timeline. To answer that question, Sandoval appeared on Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast where he made some startling revelations.

He explained that he felt the first spark between him and Raquel when she and Scheana Shay crashed boys’ night at Mondrian, Los Angeles. Sandoval was referring to Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 9 where Tom Schwartz celebrated his divorce from Katie Maloney with the boys.

Describing Sandoval and Raquel’s first kiss, the bar owner stated that the two talked the entire night, and suddenly their faces started to come closer, ending in a “magnetic” kiss. Tom Sandoval mentioned that the feeling was something he hadn’t felt in a long time.

He added that intimacy was lacking in his and Ariana’s relationship and that he wanted to part ways with her for quite some time. He claimed that he and Ariana broke up on Valentine’s Day this year.

Meanwhile, viewers can expect the affair drama to play out in the upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10. The reunion episode is also much-awaited as the entire cast will reportedly bash Raquel and Sandoval in support of Ariana.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs new episodes on Wednesdays at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

