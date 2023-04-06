Tom Schwartz blames Sandoval's ADHD for affair with Raquel Leviss, fans stunned at the comments

Tom Schwartz shocked viewers of Watch What Happens Live show on Wednesday, March 5, with his comments about the Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss affair. While earlier Schwartz claimed that he did not know about his best friend’s affair, he revealed on the show that Tom confessed that he was in love with Raquel to him in January.

Tom Sandoval cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with co-star Raquel Leviss.

Schwartz kept on fumbling while talking about the six-month-long affair and said that Raquel was “Tom’s heroin.” He also blamed the situation on Tom’s ADHD which caused him to “become obsessed” with Leviss. While Tom Schwartz mentioned he did not want to disrespect people with addictions, he added:

"It’s an infatuation of infatuations."

He also confessed that his best friend was “lost in the sauce” and that his affair started as a one-night stand in August 2022.

Fans could not stop noticing Schwartz's "deranged behavior" and slammed him for such "dumb" comments.

Tom Schwartz is not going to abandon his friend after the whole ordeal is over

In the interview, Schwartz said that Tom was having a midlife crisis while the affair was going on. He was angry at him for putting everyone in a “very compromising situation where our integrity was at stake.” Schwartz revealed that he knew about Sandoval's one-night stand, which later became an emotional affair.

He continued to defend his friend by claiming that the affair was a “release” for him. Schwartz also revealed that there were rumors that Sandoval had “smuggled” Leviss during a boy’s trip. When asked as to why he did not tell Ariana himself about the affair, he replied:

"He did a good job of placating me. ... He told me he had a game plan, he was going to do the right thing — and then he kept procrastinating."

Schwartz claimed that he told Sandoval everything he had to do, but the latter did not take his advice. He asked viewers to hug Tom Sandoval if they saw him as he was "down bad." Schwartz revealed that he will not abandon his friend after this whole ordeal.

However, fans could not believe that Schwartz was still trying to protect his friend by blaming everything on his ADHD.

jas @girlsoextra #WWHL What the hell is Schwartz talking about???? Sandoval has ADHD and THAT's why he's so obsessed with Raquel???? What the hell is Schwartz talking about???? Sandoval has ADHD and THAT's why he's so obsessed with Raquel???? 😂😂😂😂 #WWHL

Honestly, Bravo @Pettymess6 If Schwartz’s goal was to help sandavol and Raquel during his #wwhl taping then he is failing miserably. He knew about the “one night stand” in August, saw it continue to the point sandavol said he loved her. And is saying he is addicted to her cause of his ADHD #PumpRules If Schwartz’s goal was to help sandavol and Raquel during his #wwhl taping then he is failing miserably. He knew about the “one night stand” in August, saw it continue to the point sandavol said he loved her. And is saying he is addicted to her cause of his ADHD #PumpRules https://t.co/bHAvZrFZyl

Hailey DeMello @demello_hailey according to Tom Schwartz, Sandoval cheated his longtime girlfriend because he has adhd #WWHL BREAKING NEWSaccording to Tom Schwartz, Sandoval cheated his longtime girlfriend because he has adhd #VanderpumpRules BREAKING NEWS 🚨 according to Tom Schwartz, Sandoval cheated his longtime girlfriend because he has adhd #VanderpumpRules #WWHL https://t.co/X3YlPp90sh

Chloe @CosmicallyChloe #PumpRules #WWHL Linear, ADHD, Rachel is his WHAT? Lost in the SAUCE? Schwartz … this is chaotic nonsense #VanderpumpRules Linear, ADHD, Rachel is his WHAT? Lost in the SAUCE? Schwartz … this is chaotic nonsense #VanderpumpRules #PumpRules #WWHL https://t.co/MAXLkbPpyD

Tom Schwartz was going through a lot while Sandoval was cheating on his girlfriend

Schwartz claimed that his best friend was feeding him a “narrative” that he would soon break up with Ariana. Sandoval had told him that he was not happy with his girlfriend.

Schwartz revealed that he himself was going through “some real-life, high-stakes stuff.” He said he was going bankrupt and was in the middle of a divorce while his father always passed away and his brother was diagnosed with cancer.

He admitted he should have been more proactive about the situation but was consumed in his own little world.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

