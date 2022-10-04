“It's been very difficult”: Julia Fox opens up about managing OCD and ADHD

American actress Julia Fox opened up about her struggles with managing attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

In a video posted on her TikTok handle, the 32-year-old personality shared her difficulties and revealed that she only recently realized them.

She responded to a fan who asked her:

"Can u make a video about navigating ur career while being neurodivergent?"

julia fox updates @juliafoxsource julia fox talks about how she navigates her career while being neurodivergent julia fox talks about how she navigates her career while being neurodivergent https://t.co/nzAghVlElM

Opening up about her struggles, she said:

"It's been very difficult. I have bouts of like, great productivity, where I'm on top of the world and just feeling like I'm invincible. And then, I have moments of like, deep, deep, deep, stagnant type of feeling, like I just can't f**king move."

Julia Fox confessed that although she has not publicly spoken about her struggles, dealing with ADHD has been tough for her.

She said:

"I've never really talked about it, but like, ADHD is really tough. I have a little bit of OCD as well, which I just realized was OCD, because I used to count the number of letters inside of words in my head, and I'd always want them to reach to 10, and if I'm not smoking weed, I'm literally counting."

As per the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), ADHD is a neurological disorder that can affect a person's hyperactivity, impulsiveness, and attention span.

Julia Fox confessed that smoking marijuana has not been beneficial for her

While Julia Fox admitted to smoking weed to help her tackle her OCD, she revealed that it has not been entirely helpful for her ADHD.

He mentioned:

"So, the weed quiets down the OCD, but it does not help with the productivity issue with the ADHD. Ugh, it's just too much."

This is not the first time that Julia Fox has talked about her mental health. In another TikTok post last week, the Uncut Gems star spoke about experiencing postpartum depression following the birth of her son, Valentino.

Speaking about the "drastic" life changes, she said:

"Since little girls were told having a baby is like the end goal and it's the best thing we're ever going to do…I think it's such a reality check when you finally have a kid and you're like, this is not at all the fairy tale that I was f—ing promised."

AAYAN X @AAYANFIXMYLIFE Kanye West and Julia Fox in New York on the 5th

Kanye West and Julia Fox in New York on the 5thhttps://t.co/Mz7q2ukNgt

Moreover, earlier this month while speaking with ES Magazine, Fox revealed the reason behind splitting up with rapper Kanye West stating that she "tapped out at the first sign of a red flag."

She said:

"The unresolved issues that he was dealing with. It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy. I don’t have the bandwidth or emotional capacity for it. I’m proud of myself for that."

Fox continued:

"I was just going day by day and seeing where it went. It was just like: He still wants to hang out with me today, let’s do it. And then real life set in and the lifestyle wasn’t sustainable. I couldn’t fly away once a week."

Julia Fox and Kanye West were in a brief relationship after the latter separated from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

