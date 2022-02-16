×
"I wasn't in love with the man"- Julia Fox opens up on split with Kanye West, claims he wanted her to post about their relationship

Julia Fox and Kanye West first met in Miami on New Year's Eve (Image via Getty Images/ Stephane Cardinale - Corbis)
Nikita Nikhil
Modified Feb 16, 2022 05:09 PM IST
News

American actress Julia Fox and rapper Kanye West recently called it quits over the Valentine's weekend.

A representative for Fox, who first met the rapper in Miami on New Year's Eve, confirmed to People Magazine in a statement that the pair had decided to part ways but remain friends.

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

On February 14, the 32-year-old actress took to her Instagram to rubbish any rumors that claimed Fox was sad and lonely after splitting up with West.

Calling herself a "#1 hustler," Fox said that Kanye and she are on good terms even after the break up.

"I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!"
Julia Fox's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/ juliafox)

She also denied reports claiming she was crying at an airport, stating the only time she cried was on her late best friend's birthday on February 6.

Julia Fox denies claims of being "desperate for attention"

Julia Fox has rejected the claim that she revealed details of her relationship with Kanye West, aka Ye, because she was "desperate for attention".

On 15 January, Instagram handle of Hollywood Unlocked shared a screenshot of Fox's Instagram comment that read West "f*cking wanted" her to talk about their relationship.

She responded to an Instagram user's comment on a post where she said that Fox used to talk about Kanye West in the press as if they were married to one another. The user went on to call her "desperate for attention," saying she had " like two minutes of fame."

Fox had responded to the user over a Daily Mail article which claimed that she was photographed at the airport crying after her split from the Famous singer.

The post also claimed that the actress has started liking Kim Kardashian's post after splitting from the rapper, who happens to be Kim's ex-husband. Fox debunked the claim by saying she never stopped liking the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's pictures.

#KanyeWest does hot photoshoot with his new girlfriend #JuliaFox wirewag.com/kanye-west-doe… via @Wirewag https://t.co/OtFDeFZNyv

Kanye's split with Julia Fox coincides with a social media tirade against Kardashian's boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, that peaked on Super Bowl on February 13.

In several posts, which have now been deleted, Kanye posted screenshots of his chat with Pete "Skete" Davidson and Kim Kardashian on his Instagram handle, adding fuel to the fire.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
