Julia Fox and Kanye West break up hours after former denies crying at airport

Julia Fox and Kanye West have reportedly decided to call it quits after a month of a whirlwind romance. A representative for the former confirmed the news of their split in a statement issued to People:

"Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

The announcement came just a few hours after The Daily Mail reported that Fox was seen in a “tearful” state at the LAX airport following her break up with the Donda creator. However, the actress slammed the publication and denied claims of crying at the venue.

The Uncut Gems star wrote in a now-deleted Instagram story:

“’TEARFULLY’ @dailymail y’all are straight trash I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!! If anything I’ve been laughing more than before and if I look like sh*t it’s cuz I got out at terminal 1 and ran on foot to terminal 7 cuz I was late for a plane to go see the only men that matter which is my son and my dad.”

Julia Fox further elaborated that claims of her tearful departure from the airport were “not true” and the only time she cried this year was on her late best friend’s birthday on February 6. She also confirmed her split with West but clarified that the pair are on good terms:

The actress also addressed a claim that mentioned she started liking Kim Kardashian’s Instagram posts after her separation from Ye. Fox shared that she never stopped liking Kardashian's posts even when she dated the musician.

When did Julia Fox and Kanye West start dating?

Julia Fox and Kanye West started dating earlier this year (Image via Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images)

Julia Fox and Kanye West first met at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami on December 31, 2021. The duo then sparked romance rumors after they were spotted on a date in the same city earlier this year.

The pair reportedly met for another date in New York City on January 4, 2022 and headed to watch Slave Play together. Just a few days after being spotted together, the couple posed for a PDA-filled photoshoot for Interview magazine.

During the interview, the actress opened up about instantly connecting with West shortly after their first meeting:

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.”

On January 11, Fox opened up about her relationship with West during her Forbidden Fruits podcast and said that the relationship was not part of a PR stunt:

“There’s always people that think that every celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don’t.”

The actress also added that the relationship did not have any labels and she did not have any expectations from the Gold Digger singer:

"Listen, for right now, I'm just living in the moment and I don't have any expectations — there's no labels, none of that. It's just people that make each other feel better."

In another interview, Fox mentioned that her bond with West was “the most instant natural, organic attraction and connection.” On January 23, 2022, the duo made their red carpet debut at Paris Men's Fashion Week.

On February 3, 2022, West arranged a lavish celebration for Julia Fox’s 32nd birthday at Lucien and reportedly gifted Birkin Bags to all attendees. More recently, the actress opened up about dating Ye during the Call Her Daddy podcast:

"He wants me to be the best version of myself. That is always the conversation. Always. Like how am I gonna live up to my full potential, which I think is amazing."

However, sources close to the pair told People last week that the relationship has “cooled off” due to their respective busy schedules and geographical distance:

"Kanye and Julia both have separate busy lives. Julia lives in New York City and Kanye has been in Los Angeles. The distance makes it hard. They are still in touch and will see each other when they can. Kanye really likes her. It's fair to say that they have cooled off a bit, though."

On Valentine’s Day, representatives for Julia Fox confirmed that the duo have parted ways. Another source told E! News that their relationship “evolved” over the four weeks or so that they were together:

"Julia is a mom first and her family and work obligations are in New York. Ye did express he wanted her in Los Angeles, but she couldn't take that on."

The news of Kanye West and Julia Fox’s split come amid the former’s ongoing online drama with ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The Power singer has repeatedly taken jibes at the SNL host while expressing his desire to win back his ex.

On Sunday, West officially cut off Kid Cudi from his upcoming Donda 2 album over the latter’s friendship with Davidson. According to The Independent, the singer also sent a truck full of red roses to Kardashian following his split with Julia Fox on Valentine’s Day.

Spin or Bin Music @spinorbinmusic Kanye West shares poster of Team Kanye featuring Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott and Future, vs Team Pete featuring Kim Kardashian, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish & Taylor Swift. Kanye West shares poster of Team Kanye featuring Drake, Julia Fox, Travis Scott and Future, vs Team Pete featuring Kim Kardashian, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish & Taylor Swift. 😂 https://t.co/gnFb2fI7C1

The musician even posted a photo of the rose truck in a now-deleted Instagram post, with a caption that read:

“MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR”

Kardashian officially filed for divorce from West in January 2021. The pair share four children together, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Edited by Prem Deshpande