How did Kanye West's mother Donda die? Cause of death explored ahead of 'jeen-yuhs' premiere on Netflix

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, a much-awaited docuseries, is all set to premiere this February 16, 2022, on Netflix. Directed by Chike Ozah and Clarence "Coodie" Simmons Jr., the first episode of the three-part docuseries jeen-yuhs, which premiered virtually at the Sundance Film Festival, discloses how much his mother, Professor Donda West, inspired and guided her 44-year-old son.

jeen-yuhs, the docuseries, brings to light the precious bond Kaye shared with his mother Donda and how he, unfortunately, lost her in 2007.

Know about the cause of Kanye's mother Donda's heartbreaking demise before the Netflix release of jeen-yuhs

What happened to Donda West, Kanye's mother?

Donda West, an English professor-turned-manager, who is rapper Kanye West's mother, passed away due to heart disease as she suffered several post-operative issues after plastic surgery, at the age of 58 at Centinela Freeman hospital in L.A. However, the autopsy was reportedly unsuccessful in finding out the exact part these issues played in Donda West's death following a breast reduction and liposuction surgery.

The coroner exclaimed:

“Multiple post-operative factors could have played a role in the death. The exact contribution of each factor could not be determined. There was no evidence of a surgical or anesthetic misadventure.” (Via People)

The day before Donda's death, she had undergone cosmetic surgery with Dr Jan Adams, who has faced extreme scrutiny since her death.

As suggested by the autopsy report, Donda West walked out of the hospital successfully after 5 1/2 hours of long surgery. At the time she was heavily bandaged and was prescribed to take Vicodin for pain. At her home, she was under the supervision and care of an “experienced nurse” and two caregivers.

However, there was no adequate documentation of the readings of her temperature or any other records regarding her recovery. That night, Donda reportedly took Vicodin for her pain before going to sleep and felt much better in the morning.

As the day started passing, she started having a sore throat, pain and continuous tightening in the chest, right before collapsing in the evening. She was then declared dead in the emergency room after being taken to hospital.

Her report states:

“She opted to return to her home for care even though she was advised that she receive post-operative care at another facility,”

For over two decades, Donda West was a highly respected faculty member of the English Department of Chicago State University before taking retirement from academia to manage her son Kanye's career.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy promises to showcase the invaluable relationship Kanye had with his mother. The first part of the Trilogy, jeen-yuhs will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

