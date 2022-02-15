Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy preview - Ready to witness the rise of the fearless Ye? 

Jeen-Yuhs (pronounced "Genius") may not be a very modest title for a docu-series chronicling the life of a contemporary pop-culture icon, but neither is the man himself. Kanye West has been much more than a musician and a producer. He has become a cultural phenomenon over the last decade.

With a Sundance Film Festival premiere in January, Jeen-Yuhs is ready for a global release on Netflix this February 16. The film is divided into three parts, with Act I releasing now, set to be followed by two more parts. The film itself is more than four hours long.

#JeenYuhs Kanye just offered some remarks. Whatever beef he had about the doc seems to be over. Kanye just offered some remarks. Whatever beef he had about the doc seems to be over.#JeenYuhs https://t.co/qqkbKILQgk

Coodie and Chike's long-awaited documentary took years in the making, often shifting focus to different aspects, as the prolific musician's fame and accolades grew over time. Kanye, now legally known as Ye, has been a figure of much controversy as well as inspiration.

This documentary does not try to correct or explain the various controversies and blow-ups of this celebrity, rather, it aims to rely on casual footage and archival documentation to depict the life of the man and what lead him to be "the Kanye West."

The trailer depicts some of the candidness of the pre-celebrity days of Kanye West. Jeen-Yuhs will most likely tread more on the period leading up to his first Grammy. At least, the first act is focused on this.

What to expect from the upcoming Kanye West documentary?

Comedian turned director Coodie and his creative partner Chike have been part of this project for a long time. It is nearly impossible to believe, but the duo has been gathering footage of Kanye West for over twenty years. Initially, Jeen-Yuhs was only supposed to deal with the time before his Grammy and his first award.

However, as the artist grew out of the shell to become a global phenomenon (not to forget the presidential run), martial for the film, too, became denser.

Due to the initial vision, you can expect the film to focus vividly on the growing years of Kanye, not what he did, but what led him to become that. In hindsight, Kanye has gained more fame, but he was always this confident. His self-belief was contagious nearly two decades back, and it still is now.

This will resonate with any artist trying to make it -- especially out of Chicago. After having some time to process #JeenYuhs , I have to say, the footage Coodie has is mind-blowing. Rare moments w/ Donda. Behind the scenes at Rocafella. Ye's last moments as an unknown civilian.This will resonate with any artist trying to make it -- especially out of Chicago. After having some time to process #JeenYuhs, I have to say, the footage Coodie has is mind-blowing. Rare moments w/ Donda. Behind the scenes at Rocafella. Ye's last moments as an unknown civilian.This will resonate with any artist trying to make it -- especially out of Chicago.

You can expect to see a portrait of a man - a black man - in the face of an impossible dream. The film will also make some commentaries on the racist nature of the American white society. This is, after all, a matter that acts as the backbone of many Kanye West's songs.

Jeen-Yuhs release date and where to watch

Jeen-Yuhs will premiere globally on Netflix on February 16, 2022. The release time may vary according to the region. The director duo has not announced the release date for the other two parts, but they are expected in consecutive weeks following the release of the first act.

