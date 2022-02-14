Is 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' out? Netflix release date, air time, and all about the 3-week special series

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, a highly anticipated documentary series, is all set to be presented as a "three-week global event" starting this February 16, 2022, on Netflix. Chike Ozah and Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons Jr. will serve as the director and producer of the series. Since Netflix dropped the trailer for the series, it has created a lot of excitement among Kanye fans.

Kanye West is often considered to be someone larger than life. However, the trailer for the upcoming documentary series points to a more intense phase of his career. In the trailer, viewers can witness globally renowned rapper Kanye, who was raised in Chicago, honing his craft and recording alone in studios.

Eveything to know about Netflix 's 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy'

Last January, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. TIME Studios and Iconic Events Releasing have premiered Act 1 (Vision) in theaters all across the nation for a one-day event on February 10, 2022.

In the trailer for the documentary series, a narrator exclaims over coarse footage of Kanye performing in a colossal stadium: “It felt like the bigger Kanye got, the further we grew apart. But there was more of Kanye’s story that I needed to tell.” Reportedly, the documentary series will be displaying both the rapper's early days wanting to break through and his present-day life as a global artist and brand.

While the three-part documentary essentially revolves around Kanye and his rise as a global phenomenon, director duo Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons Jr. and Chike Ozah insisted on entailing Coodie's inception story as well. Like global artist Kanye, Coodie's commitment to following his dreams at any cost highlights a primary theme of the series.

In an interview Chike said:

"It was important for people to see the juxtaposition of these two protagonists, that are both following their passions, their journeys unified, but their journeys still take them onto separate paths."

Despite the rapper being fortified with unwavering confidence, Act 1 of the series chronicles Kanye's long struggle to get signed, and how his affirmation to stay true to his artistic self and vision was a huge obstacle before bringing him to global popularity. As exclaimed by the directors, both Kanye's and Coodie's success stories will certainly give a motivating lesson to offer.

Also Read Article Continues below

The three-part documentary, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will debut on Netflix starting February 16 (Wednesday), 2022.

Edited by Siddharth Satish