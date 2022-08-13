How Chrissy Teigen Overcame Her Postpartum Depression?

Postpartum depression is a moderate to severe depression that can be experienced after giving birth. It may occur immediately after delivery or within a year, but there isn't a fixed timeline for it. Postpartum depression does not discriminate, not even superstars who we think may have a 'perfect' life.

Chrissy Teigen is a supermodel, a New York Times best-selling cookbook author and host of the Emmy-nominated TV series Lip Sync Battle. One of the first things she shared about her postpartum experience was that she didn't think it could happen to her and that she had a 'great life'. Having actively voiced her opinion on politics to stretch marks, she didn't shy away from talking about her postpartum depression.

The exact reasons of postpartum depression are unknown. Changes in hormone levels during and after pregnancy can alter a woman's mood. However, there can be many non-hormonal changes after delivery for parents. Changes in body, work, relationships, time, freedom for oneself, and worries about being 'good' parents can all contribute to postpartum depression.

Analyzing Chrissy Teigen's postpartum depression

About her postpartum depression, Chrissy Teigen reported that she was tired of being in pain after her daughter's birth.

She lost appetite, couldn't sleep, couldn't leave the house, was always upset, and was unable to enjoy life. Teigen wanted to share her experience with others, as it's nothing to be ashamed of and can be experienced by any new parent.

Like any other mother, Luna was the perfect daughter for Teigen, who had everything to make her happy, but she was not. Apart from the physical symptoms, Teigen experienced significant changes in her personality.

She felt that she would never be her goofy self again and was supposed to be a mom. After a visit to the physician, Teigen was diagnosed with postpartum depression. Although that was exhausting for her, she felt relieved and happy that she was finally on the road to recovery.

Chrissy Teigen took antidepressants and started therapy soon after. She wrote letters to her family, friends and even her show director to reveal about her anxiety and depression. She acknowledges her privilege and also understands that postpartum depression impacts everyone differently, but the one thing she learnt is that being open to it helps.

Fast forward to 2022, Chrissy Teigen gave birth to another child and also experienced a devastating miscarriage in 2020. Although the miscarriage was tough for both parents, Teigen decided to share her experience yet again. She recently announced her pregnancy after two years of miscarriage.

When we think about mental health and illness, there's so much stigma involved that people don't want to talk about it. However, when someone famous shares their experience, that opens the way for others to open up about theirs too.

Supporting Someone with Postpartum Depression

Postpartum depression has nothing to do with your ability as a mother. (Photo via Unsplash/ Zach Lucero)

Chrissy Teigen is not alone to experience postpartum depression. According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and prevention (CDC), one in eight women experience this depression.

For a woman going through postpartum depression, the least helpful words are, "You are a strong person, and you can handle this." That cannot help a parent to cope with their condition. They may feel quite desperate and helpless at the time. What they want to hear is that someone understands their experience, and depression is not something they created for themselves.

Primarily, we can support people with postpartum depression by letting them know that this condition is accepted and understood, without any sense of judgment, as almost any parent who experiences this is full of shame.

This shame can be removed by listening to the person, mirroring their emotions, and understanding their emotional state. One of the key aspects of depression is hopelessness, so it's important for depressed people to know that their condition is not permanent and can be cured with effective help and treatment.

Takeaway

Postpartum depression is temporary, and help is available. (Photo via Pexels/ Loren Castillo)

We all seem to have perfect lives on Instagram, but we might be experiencing internal struggles. Postpartum depression is real, and anyone irrespective of race, gender, or age can experience it.

Women still experience barriers to seeking help, and these may be both personal and health reasons. A common help-seeking barrier is an woman’s inability to disclose their feelings, which is often reinforced by family members and health professionals’ reluctance to respond to their emotional and practical needs.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

