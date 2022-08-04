How to Deal with Postpartum Anxiety?

Postpartum anxiety can be considered the little sister of postpartum depression. Giving birth to a baby is like a rollercoaster ride of emotions from conceiving to delivery. Love, joy and excitement are often the drivers of this ride, but there may be other feelings travelling in the back seat.

After months of anticipation and planning, your baby has finally arrived. They have the perfect body and eyes and are healthy and adorable. Yet, after a few days or weeks, the worries start creeping in. "Are they sleeping well?", "What if they are not eating on time?", "Will I ever be able to go out alone?", "What about going around with my friends?".

Worrying about your newborn is common for all parents, but sometimes these worries can be all-consuming. If you feel these keep you awake at night or have you on the edge most of the time, you may be experiencing more than just new-parent jitters.

Understanding Postpartum Anxiety

Your newborn has trouble sleeping every night. You and your partner take rounds to see if your baby has slept for at least a couple of hours. However, day in and day out, you and your baby struggle to sleep.

You realise that even when your baby sleeps, thoughts keep rushing to your head and make you feel anxious. That's what postpartum anxiety can look like. The manifestations can be different for everyone; for some it can be anger and despair; for others, it can be bouts of helplessness and hopelessness.

Postpartum anxiety symptoms can include:

#1 Intrusive Thoughts

Extreme, random and frequent thoughts are often a key feature of postpartum anxiety. These intrusive thoughts can almost always become obsessive and take control of more rational thoughts as well.

For example, if we get on an elevator, we might get stuck there or the baby may not be able to come out. For new parents, scary thoughts generally include intentionally or non-intentionally harming the baby.

#2 Mood and Personality

Postpartum anxiety is treatable and health is available! (Photo by Jenna Norman via Unsplash)

You may notice yourself getting angry or short tempered more than usual. Postpartum anxiety can change your relationship with the body and your overall sense of self.

You may become self-conscious of your bodily changes, feel disconnected from your partner or even feel agitated with daily chores. These changes may be typical, but it's important to connect with a professional if these changes impact your daily life.

#3 Physical Symptoms

According to the author of The Hormone Cure, Sarah Gottfried; postpartum anxiety is the loss of a normal sense of balance and calm, whereas postpartum depression is the loss of heart.

Either way, they can lead to physical symptoms such as fatigue, heart palpatations, hyperventilations, sweating, nausea or vomiting.

#4 Other Behaviour Changes

Postpartum anxiety can take a toll on your mental health. (Photo by Claudia Wolff via unsplash)

It's typical of new parents to be cautious around their children. However, postpartum anxiety can make you avoid certain activities, people and places to protect your newborn.

You may end up being overly cautious about situations that aren't dangerous. For example, letting your children play on the slides. You may want to control almost everything around you and increase your anxiety.

Treatment and Aid for Postpartum Anxiety

Although postpartum anxiety is scary and can last for a long time after your baby is born, help and support are available. Here's a look at some options:

#1 Professional Help

Due to shame and guilt associated with postpartum anxiety, many mothers don't reach out to seek professional help. That not only impedes their health but also the health of their newborns.

Speaking out to loved ones is the first step, but reaching out to a professional is a necessary one. Professionals can help you understand what's happening and will help you achieve balance in life.

#2 Reading and Learning

Self care is a crucial tool in tackling anxiety. (Photo by lina kivaka via pexels)

If you're not ready yet to talk to a professional or loved one, you can learn a lot about postpartum anxiety through books and YouTube channels, where many women have shared their experiences of postpartum anxiety. Articles and books are a great way to invest time in yourself.

#3 Meditation and Physical Exercise

Research shows that meditation and physical exercise can significantly reduce anxiety and enhance mood.

Some proven methods to decrease negative thoughts and put you at ease include skin-to-skin with a baby, soaking your feet in warm water, practicing meditation and mindful breathing techniques to relax your body and mind.

If you can, set up a designated breastfeeding space with a comfortable armchair, where you can watch your favourite show, scroll through TikTok or listen to relaxing music with a snack and drink.

#4 Realistic Expectations

The very first thing is to stop pressuring yourself. When you're feeling despondent, remind yourself that it's typical, and panic can't hurt you.

Realise that if you struggle with postpartum panic or anxiety, you'll go through some tough times. Don't expect anything different. As we prepare ourselves for the tough times, we fare better.

Takeaway

Although postpartum anxiety is scary and can get to the best of us, it also triggers a passion to advocate self-care in everyday life.

Women and mothers are especially vulnerable to shifts in mental health when consider hormonal changes and other changes in their bodies and minds experienced during pregnancy are considered.

Seeing a mental health professional or a gynecologist is very important, but what is also important is talking to the ones you trust. Talking about our fears and anxieties is not easy, but it can inspire so many, and when you do, you choose your health and self.

