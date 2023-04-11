Why did Tom Sandoval text Peter Madrigal after watching Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 1? Raquel’s ex spills the beans

Vanderpump Rules season 10 has not failed to serve drama on and off screen so far. A recent update on Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair was brought in by co-star Peter Madrigal. In a recent episode of Kristen Doute’s podcast, he claimed that he figured out the timeline of his ex Raquel’s affair with Sandoval.

Peter revealed that the TomTom co-owner texted him in January to find out whether he slept with Raquel.

Sandoval was referring to Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 1 (aired on February 8, 2023), in which the former pageant went on a date with Peter post her breakup with James Kennedy.

On the podcast, Peter claimed that he didn’t think about the affair connection at the time but now he has apparently got a clear picture of Scandoval.

Vanderpump Rules' Peter Madrigal thinks Scandoval started around July 2022

Raquel Leviss’ ex Peter Madrigal appeared on Tom Sandoval’s ex Kristen Doute’s podcast S*x, Love, and What Else Matters. There, he claimed that Sandoval’s cheating scandal, famously known as Scandoval, started around July 2022.

Explaining his theory about the Scandoval timeline, Peter said:

“I get an interesting text from one Tom Sandoval. He hasn’t texted me in six months. And then he texts me and he says, and I quote, 'Dude, exclamation point. Just watched the first episode LOL, exclamation point. Did you b*ng Raquel the night after SUR, exclamation point, question mark, crying laughing face.’"

Sandoval watched the early release of episode 1 in January, but the filming started in July 2022.

Peter further stated:

“If you go through my text messages with Tom Sandoval, he never texts me emojis. Never does. At the time, I am so disconnected, I didn’t even think about it. What I’m thinking is, 'How are they portraying me on the show?' So, I call him. He was all like, 'Oh, no, I was just wondering if you b**ged Raquel that night.'"

The SUR manager added that Tom Sandoval sounded concerned and wanted to know whether Peter and Raquel spent the night together after their date from episode 1. When Peter watched the episode in advance, he claimed that he couldn’t figure out why the Vanderpump Rules co-star was not interested in getting nachos with him.

Peter continued:

“I don’t know why she responded, like, 'Ugh.’' And now I know why. She was already dating Tom Sandoval. She was already having s*x with Tom. And that text message from him proves it."

According to Peter, Sandoval was cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel since July 2022.

This is not the first time Raquel has been accused of using co-stars to hide her affair with Sandoval. After the news broke, fans believed that her fling with Oliver Saunders and Tom Schwartz was a cover-up.

While Peter thought Scandoval began last July, Tom Schwartz recently told Andy Cohen on WWHL that the affair started from the couple’s one-night stand in August.

Viewers can expect to learn the truth about the Scandoval timeline on the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, which will air soon on Bravo. Speaking about the reunion, host Andy said:

“It was a real reckoning. If you are looking to hear their story, you will. If you are looking for them to be confronted to their face about what they've done in, what I would say, an impressive manner, confrontational manner, you will get it.”

The affair drama will also feature in the upcoming episodes of the reality TV show. Bravo airs new episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 every Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET.

