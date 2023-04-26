RHOC season 17 cast: Who are returning and who are new?

RHOC is returning after a year with a brand new season and brand new drama. The 17th season of the popular Bravo show will premiere on Wednesday, June 7, at 8 pm ET. It will once again feature the daily lives and fights of some of the most well-known ladies in Orange County as they deal with personal and professional changes.

Tamra Judge is returning to the show after two years. She left the series in 2020 after being demoted to a “friend.” Other than that, Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Shannon Storms Beador and Heather Dubrow are also returning for the new season.

Tamra is inviting two new cast members on RHOC, Jennifer Pedranti, a yoga studio owner, and Taylor Armstrong, a popular television personality. Taylor was part of the RHOBH cast for the first 6 seaons and is returning on camera after an 8-year-long break.

Meet the cast of RHOC season 17

Heather Dubrow

Heather Dubrow did not appear on RHOC from seasons 12 to 15, only returning in 2021. Heather will now try to launch a new business venture and start acting again after her twins go off to college. Dubrow will also be seen switching houses, living in one of the ritziest buildings in Los Angeles. She will also be wondering about where she stands in Tamra and Shannon’s reconciled friendship.

Gina Kirschenheiter

Gina has been a part of RHOC since season 13 and will now be seen trying to get her real estate license to sell homes with her husband Terry. She will also be seen opening up about her ex's affair in front of the other ladies, dealing with her “repressed emotion” about the same. Kirschenheiter and Heather’s friendship might also suffer, as the former feels constantly shut down by Heather.

Emily Simpson

Emily will be seen supporting her daughter Annabelle’s modeling aspirations and helping wrongly convicted prisoners as a member of the California Innocence Project. She has been a part of the show since season 13 and will try to get over her “tumultuous past” with Tamra. Simpson might also get into an argument with Shannon and Heather after sharing her opinions on the matter.

Jennifer Pedranti

Jennifer is being brought into the group by Tamra. She is a mother of five and a yoga studio owner. Pedranti also advocates fostering animals and children, having adopted her youngest child Dominic. She recently split from her husband and will have to talk to Tamra about rumors that she is having an affair with Ryan, who is a member of CUT Fitness, a gym owned by Tamra Judge.

Tamra Judge

Tamra and Shannon try to get over their fights in the new seasons (Image via tamrajudge/ Instagram)

Tamra Judge is returning after 2 years on the show to fix “a few broken friendships.” She will also be seen making some big changes in her life, as she and her husband Eddie Judge decided to close their CUT Fitness gym after 10 years. Judge will try to reconnect with Shannon, who feels that the former always talks about her in the press.

Shannon Storms Beador

Shannon will try to keep a positive approach as her former best friend Tamra Judge tries to fix things with her. After clearing the air, she, Tamra, and their third friend, Vicki Gunvalson, will be seen spending some time together. Shannon might also face some relationship issues with John Janssen, which will be a cause of concern for the RHOC cast.

Shannon has been a part of the show since season 9.

Taylor Armstrong

Taylor is being introduced to the group by Tamra. She moved to Orange County 10 years ago and will try to get ready for her first movie role, taking help from Heather. However, Armstrong will feel bad when Heather refuses to be a part of the cast. This will create a “tidal wave of discussions with the group about Heather’s character” and an “epic” fight over IMDB credits.

Taylor was also a part of the RHOBH cast and will be seen as a “friend” on the new show.

RHOC season 17 will premiere on Wednesday, June 7 on Bravo and fans can stream the episodes on the Peacock streaming application.

