What is David Beador’s net worth? RHOC alum and Shannon Beador’s ex-husband files for divorce from second wife Lesley

RHOC (The Real Housewives of Orange County) alum David Beador has filed for divorce from second wife Lesley after 23 months of marriage. Beador, whose net worth is $20 million, filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences.”

As per TMZ, David filed on Thursday, September 15, and listed their separation date as the same. The couple share 19-month-old daughter Anna Love Beador and David is reportedly seeking joint physical and legal custody of their daughter.

Before marrying Lesley, David made sure to sign a prenup agreement and thanks to that, he doesn't have to pay the former any spousal support. What happens to the couple's property in Orange County and Salt Lake City will be decided at the time of the trial.

The document filed by Beador reads:

"The full nature and extent of Petitioner's separate property is to be determined at time of trial or settlement. Given the very short term marriage, there are nominal community property assets and debts. There is a Prenuptial Agreement effective Oct. 9, 2020 that controls."

David and Lesley got engaged in January 2020 and married in October of the same year. They welcomed their daughter just four months later in early 2021. Lesley is 20 years younger than David and has two kids from a previous marriage.

All about RHOC alum David Beador and his relationship with first wife Shannon Beador

American entrepreneur and Newport Beach-based business owner David Beador has a net worth of $20 million. He is the founder and owner of Beador Construction Inc. in California, which reportedly generates approximately $13 million per year in revenue.

The 57-year-old businessman was formerly married to RHOC star Shannon Beador, but they called it quits in 2017 after 17 years of marriage. The couple finalized their divorce in 2019. The former couple share three daughters Sophie, 20, and 18-year-old twin daughters Stella and Adeline.

A year after announcing their split, Shannon told People in 2018 that she felt “stronger” without him. She said:

"Part of what I did after I separated with David — while staying home, not going out, and not doing much of anything — was I tried to self-reflect and figure out the changes I wanted to make in myself. What kind of person do I want to be? I’m inspired by so many other women that are standing on their own. It’s hard out there. And they encourage me.”

For the settlement, RHOC alum David reportedly paid Shannon $1.4 million along with $7,065 in monthly spousal support and $2,935 in monthly child support.

Shannon and David’s tumultuous relationship and its end played out across several seasons of RHOC. He featured in 60 episodes of the reality drama from 2014 -2017.

In 2012, the ex-couple moved-in together into a 13,306 square foot mansion with an eco-friendly seven-bedroom. A year later, in 2013, David and Shannon put their 10.5-bathroom home on the market for nearly $16 million. They then relisted the four-story estate for $10.898 million in February 2016, which finally sold for $9.05 million two months later.

Post their separation, the former couple moved on and found love again. Shannon found love with John Janssen and has been dating him since 2019. Meanwhile, David fell in love with Lesley in 2018 only to split up with her this week.

The season 17 of RHOC is currently being filmed with Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson, Tamra, Gina Kirschenheiter and Heather Dubrow as the main cast members of the show.

