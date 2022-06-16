How old are Shannon Beador’s twins? RHOC star shares heartfelt message on Adeline and Stella’s birthday

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) star Shannon Beador celebrated the eighteenth birthday of her twin daughters Adeline and Stella on Wednesday. The reality star shares daughters Adeline, Stella, and Sophie with her ex-husband David Beador.

The 58-year-old RHOC star posted a heartfelt message with pictures of her daughters' milestone birthday on Instagram, which was celebrated at RHOC co-star Elizabeth Vargas' home in La Quinta, California.

All about Shannon Beador’s twins birthday

Shannon Beador’s twins - Adeline and Stella, turned 18 this Wednesday and the proud mother shared pictures of their birthday celebrations on Instagram with a heartfelt message. She wrote:

“I am so proud of the young women you have become and I am beyond blessed to have you both in my life!”

Adeline and Stella’s friends attended the birthday celebration and wore a white t-shirt that mentioned “Stella + Adekine BDAY SQUAD.”

The reality star shares her daughters with her ex-husband David Beador. The former couple separated in October 2017 but their divorce was finalized in April 2019. The owner and founder of Real for Real has now found love with boyfriend John Janssen and Beador is married to Lesley Cook, who gave birth to their first child last year.

All about Shannon Beador’s daughters

Shannon is a doting mother to her daughters and is very fond of them. She never misses an opportunity to post their cute pictures on social media. She posts practically every family event on Instagram and gushes about her girls, whether it's about their day in general, Mother's Day celebrations, or simply having a spa date.

In an interview with Bravo last year, the entrepreneur opened up about her twins, saying that Adeline is a “girly-girl,” who would love to “play in sandboxes and on the swingset” even now.

While, “Stella is ‘chill,’ as she would like to say, she hangs with the boys and is a total athlete.” As per her T-Street Volleyball profile, Stella will graduate in 2023 and has an 8’10” block and a 9’0″ approach and plays OH/OPP on the team.

Adeline’s Instagram profile, which currently has 7,843 followers along with a few pictures of her with friends and her at the beach, includes a quote from the Bible: Corinthians 16:14 in the bio which reads “Let all that you do be done in love.”

Her eldest daughter, Sophie, was in her sophomore year at Baylor University in Texas last year. As a mother, she has always been in awe of her daughter's “grace, independence, and kindness!”

The girls were a pillar of strength to their mother when she went through a tough divorce battle with her former husband and sided with their mother, who now reportedly has full custody.

