Who is Shannon Beador’s boyfriend John Janssen? RHOC star discusses marriage in Season 16 reunion

Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) came to an end this week. Throughout the season, Shannon Beador and her boyfriend John Janssen were seen spending time with each other and with fellow cast members, quite often.

Janssen and Beador started dating in 2019, and the former even appeared in RHOC Season 15. While the housewife has always dodged the question of marrying for a second time, she confessed in the Season 16 reunion that she would “absolutely” like to get married someday. However, it’s not on her or Janssen’s priority list for now. Speaking about their relationship, Beador said:

“We do talk about it but it's not something that we need to rush to do. We're happy. I have two kids that are going to be home for another year and a half, so I'm not doing anything right now."

Who is John Janssen?

John Janssen is an Orange County resident who works in insurance. He is the vice president at Wood Gutmann & Bogart, as per his LinkedIn profile. Janssen graduated from University of Southern California, which is where he first met Shannon Beador.

Two years after filing for divorce, Beador reconnected with Janssen via mutual friends. He is not an active social media user, but the RHOC star has posted a lot of pictures with him on her social media profiles. He has three children from his previous marriage, like Beador. Reportedly, one of his kids went to the same college as her daughter Sophie.

Janssen made his RHOC debut in Season 15, and became popular with the other cast members instantly. He was quite involved in drama in the latest season, especially after Beador told him about Gina Kirschenheiter badmouthing her. In response, he said a few nasty things about Kirschenheiter to support his girlfriend.

Notably, Janssen dodged the question of marriage when RHOC husbands asked him about his timeline of proposing to Shannon.

Shannon Beador in RHOC Season 16 reunion

Shannon Beador was earlier married to David Beador and had three kids. She joined the Bravo show while still being married to him. Viewers watched her live through a toxic marriage and were relieved when she decided to part ways with him.

Since meeting Janssen, the reality TV star has never stopped praising him, whether in interviews or in the show. She admitted during the Season 16 reunion that she was happy with Janssen and revealed the secret of having “the best s*x of her life.” Beador said,

“Some of it's in your head. When you're happy and you're with someone, everything is better. It was just kind of a non-existent act in my prior life. So it's a little bit different now.”

Only time will tell whether Janssen and Beador will ever walk down the aisle, but we can wait and watch.

Beador was joined by Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter, Dr. Jennifer Armstrong, Noella Bergener and Emily Simpson in the reunion episode. It aired on Wednesday, April 27 at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

