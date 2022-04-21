×
“Why are we lying now?”: Fans react after Gina Kirschenheiter says she wasn’t gunning for Shannon Beador in RHOC reunion

Gina Kirschenheiter and Shannon Beador from RHOC season 16 reunion (Image via bravotv, shannonbeador/Instagram)
Gina Kirschenheiter and Shannon Beador from RHOC season 16 reunion (Image via bravotv, shannonbeador/Instagram)
Modified Apr 21, 2022 11:37 AM IST
Feature

The Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 16 held its first reunion on Wednesday. The feud between Gina Kirschenheiter and Shannon Beador continued during the reunion as well.

Host Andy Cohen played a few clips from the season that involved Kirschenheiter and Beador. Their spat began from the first episode when Beador shared a secret with Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson about Heather Dubrow regarding Nicole James.

Beador asked the latter two not to say anything to anyone, but Kirschenheiter snitched. Throughout the season, Kirschenheiter was seen creating drama regarding her friendship with Beador. When the latter confronted her in the RHOC reunion, Kirschenheiter said she was not 'gunning' for Beador.

Viewers had various reactions about the incident, with one saying:

“i don’t gun for anyone” NOW GINA!!!! why are we lying now??? #RHOC https://t.co/7lVZ2BIF62

What fans have to say about the drama from RHOC's renunion part 1

shannon slaying dragons. queen better return with 🍊 in hand next season #rhoc https://t.co/mpS0Dd3Pek

In the reunion, Andy Cohen addressed a segment at Kirschenheiter’s business launch party where her parents spoke to Beador. Kirschenheiter’s parents thanked the latter for helping their daughter during her DUI case in the past.

As Beador was apologizing for bringing up her DUI case, Kirschenheiter jumped in and started cutting her off. At this moment, Beador said:

“I believe that friendship is a two-way street and you’ve been gunning for me.”

Kirschenheiter cut her off again and yelled:

“Gunning for you! I don’t 'gun' for anybody Shannon!”

Viewers were not onboard with what Kirschenheiter claimed. Take a look at fans’ reaction.

We need a lie detector on the #RHOC reunion — because someone isn’t telling the truth, Gina! You were gunning for Shannon this entire season.
There's no way that Gina can say with a straight face that she wasn't gunning for Shannon. Ridiculous. #RHOC
Actual footage of Gina gunning for Shannon...#RHOC #RHOCReunion https://t.co/nKPjMaxCIM
Gina don't think she was gunning for Shannon did she watch the same show im watching are they sent her a different show #RHOC https://t.co/gWDBPEjOuJ
gina is so desperate, shannon should just laugh at her #RHOC
GINA DOESNT GUN FOR SHANNON???? HAS SHE NOT WATCHED HERSELF THIS SEASON🤣🤣🤣🤣 #rhoc wow she’s insane and delusional

Some fans also slammed Kirschenheiter for being mean to Beador.

@carlamechele Gina has been horrible to Shannon all seasonI used to like GinaI dont know if it's Heather's influence or what but she's a toad & a mean girlNot a nice look#RHOC#RHOCReunion
Gina is a Karen #RHOC
@cherylb24348278 I think it’s more annoyance of the topic being brought up than jealousy… plus isn’t Gina supposedly jealous of Shannon’s friendship with Noella. Gina wants everyone to be loyal to her… she’s the Tre of #rhoc
Shannon helped Gina with a lot!!! What nerve Gina! #RHOC
Gina doesn't need to be on this show. #RHOC https://t.co/bD3YzBGZR4

All about RHOC Season 16 reunion part 1

The first part of the reunion of RHOC season 16 dealt with the drama that took place throughout the entire season. It also showed Heather Dubrow’s journey before she left the Bravo show in season 11. The latest season marked her return to the series again.

When Cohen asked what it was like to be back on the reunion couch, Dubrow replied:

"A little surreal. But I have to say, I always have liked the reunion. This is my first time sitting next to you [at] my sixth reunion. I enjoy the reunion. I feel like it's a really good time to air things out.”

Further, the reunion episode addressed those season's multiple segments, including Dubrow threatening Beador, Nicole James' drama, Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson and Beador feud, Dr. Jennifer Armstrong’s marriage, and Noella Bergener’s divorce and tiff with Dubrow.

While it seems like a lot has been covered in part 1, viewers can expect an entirely new box of drama that will unfold in reunion part 2. The next episode will air on Wednesday, April 27 at 9.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Bravo.

The upcoming episode of RHOC is set to begin where part 1 ended, which is from Kirschenheiter and Beador’s fight.

