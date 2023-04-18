Who is Radrick Francois? Officials identify suspect in Orlando shooting that killed two women

On Friday, April 14, Radrick Deshay Francois was identified as a suspect in the Orlando shooting. He was taken into custody by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida and charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm. The charges stem from the fatal shootings of mother-daughter duo of 20-year-old Tanga Owens and 39-year-old Tanishia Starr.

Both victims were killed while sitting in a car parked in front of an Orlando apartment complex on London Crest Drive, according to witnesses.

Francois had previously threatened to kill Owens, with whom he shares a 2-year-old daughter. Two other children were also present in the car at the time of the shooting, one of whom was Francois and Owens' daughter. Fortunately, neither of the children were harmed, Law&Crime reported.

Authorities found both women with gunshot wounds and transported them to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead upon arrival.

Orlando shooting suspect was not on good terms with the Tanga Owens: Reports

Detectives stated that Francois admitted to having issues with Owens and was in a custody battle over their kid. He shot Owens and her mother when they were at the kid's custody drop-off and pick-up location.

Owens and Starr were in the car with two young children when Francois approached the vehicle and engaged in a brief conversation after which he allegedly opened fire on the women.

Orange County Sheriff's Office @OrangeCoSheriff ARRESTED: Radrick Francois, 20, for the 4/14 shooting deaths of mother & daughter Tanishia Starr, 39 & Tanga Owens, 20, in a car on London Crest Dr.



Francois was in a custody battle with Owens & previously threatened to kill her. Two small children in the car were unharmed. ARRESTED: Radrick Francois, 20, for the 4/14 shooting deaths of mother & daughter Tanishia Starr, 39 & Tanga Owens, 20, in a car on London Crest Dr.Francois was in a custody battle with Owens & previously threatened to kill her. Two small children in the car were unharmed. https://t.co/onnt4nJACv

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots before seeing Francois flee the scene while holding one of the children. Owens' 8-month-old son was found unharmed in the backseat of the car, while Francois' and Owens' 2-year-old daughter was discovered unharmed in Francois' apartment during a subsequent search.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office received multiple 911 calls about the shooting at around 11:30 a.m. on April 14. When first responders arrived at the scene, Owens and Starr were inside a Kia sedan with apparent gunshot wounds.

Orlando shooting suspect claims to have shot Owens in self defense

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Orlando CBS affiliate WKMG-TV, witnesses reported seeing an adult male wearing a "Sesame Street" Count von Count hooded sweatshirt speaking with Owens and Starr before hearing gunshots.

Fortunately, the Orange County Sheriff's Office Felony Apprehension unit was at the scene for an unrelated case. They secured the area immediately and identified Francois as the suspect.

Detectives even received information from Francois' mother about where he lived in Orlando, the ongoing custody battle between her son and Owens, and pointed out his "stated intent to kill Owens." Francois was reportedly on the phone with his mother when the deputies arrived, denying any involvement in the shooting, Law&Crime reported.

However, investigators found a surveillance footage from the parking lot that tied Francois to the murder. During questioning, Francois claimed that he shot Owens in self defense and Starr by accident.

At first, the Orlando shooting suspect accused Owens of "being disrespectful towards him" when she arrived at the apartment that day. He then reportedly said that he wrestled the gun away from Owens and took his 2-year-old baby out of the car. He claimed he was trying to give the firearm back to Owens when she "snatched" it from him and it went off.

Investigators recovered the "Sesame Street" sweatshirt and several rounds for a 9mm handgun during a search of Francois' Orlando apartment. He is currently being held in the Orange County Jail without bond.

