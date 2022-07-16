Jayland Walker autopsy: Medical report shows at least 46 bullet holes and grazes in victim's body

Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old black man, was shot more than 40 times, according to a preliminary autopsy report released on Friday by the Medical Examiner's Office in Summit County. Walker was killed by a shower of police bullets in the Ohio city of Akron last month.

The Summit County medical examiner, Dr. Lisa Kohler, claims it was difficult for her office to determine which gunshot killed Walker or how many shots were fired.

According to Kohler, Walker "had several very devastating injuries that would cause death," such as injuries to his heart, lungs, and arteries. She recorded five grazing wounds from bullets that hit Walker and 41 entrance wounds.

Kate 🤍🇺🇸🌻🇺🇦 @ImSpeaking13 Jayland Walker’s autopsy report confirmed he was shot or grazed *46 times* by Akron, Ohio police after a traffic stop for a minor equipment violation. 46 times. Jayland Walker’s autopsy report confirmed he was shot or grazed *46 times* by Akron, Ohio police after a traffic stop for a minor equipment violation. 46 times.

Kohler also pointed out that Jayland Walker died from blood loss from internal injuries caused by gunshot wounds.

According to preliminary research that was previously published, Walker's body had more than 60 wounds. It's "very possible," according to Summit County's director of communications Greta Johnson that one gunshot resulted in several separate entrance wounds.

Jayland Walker's death was "brutal" and "senseless"

Allegedly officers pulled over Jayland Walker for equipment violations on June 27. Authorities claim that 40 seconds into the incident, Walker fired a shot from his vehicle.

StanceGrounded @_SJPeace_ He had no criminal record yet he was shot 60 TIMES by 8 OFFICERS



THIS IS AMERICA



On June 27, 2022 8 Ohio Police Officers shot and killed Jayland walker. A young unarmed 25 y/o black man for an alleged traffic violation that could’ve been thrown out in court.



SAY HIS NAME



RT He had no criminal record yet he was shot 60 TIMES by 8 OFFICERS THIS IS AMERICA On June 27, 2022 8 Ohio Police Officers shot and killed Jayland walker. A young unarmed 25 y/o black man for an alleged traffic violation that could’ve been thrown out in court.SAY HIS NAMERT https://t.co/t2S2jGy1Xo

The medical examiner confirmed that Jayland Walker was unarmed with no drugs or alcohol in his system. Authorities also reported that they discovered a revolver that was not loaded, a clip of ammo, and what seemed to be a wedding band in Walker's vehicle's front driver's seat.

The revelation comes a day after the NAACP, in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, formally requested that the Justice Department launch a federal civil rights investigation.

Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 @JoyAnnReid So…they didn’t bother to test Jayland Walker’s hands for gunshot residue? So the only evidence that he shot at police is the word of the eight officers who emptied their clips on the Door Dasher, putting 46 bullets in him then “applying swabs and doing CPR” on his corpse? Huh… So…they didn’t bother to test Jayland Walker’s hands for gunshot residue? So the only evidence that he shot at police is the word of the eight officers who emptied their clips on the Door Dasher, putting 46 bullets in him then “applying swabs and doing CPR” on his corpse? Huh…

During the state's investigation into the shooting, the involved officers were sent on paid leave. A black police officer and seven white officers were present. According to the police department, none of them had a history of punishment, verified complaints, or deadly shootings.

The officers believed there was an immediate threat of significant injury, according to the local police union, and they thought their actions and the number of shots they fired were justified given their training and procedures.

Read Wobblies and Zapatistas @JoshuaPotash Katie Tercek @KT_Tercek



@cleveland19news The Summit County SWAT team has arrived in front of the Akron Civic Theatre where Jayland Walkers funeral is being held. The Summit County SWAT team has arrived in front of the Akron Civic Theatre where Jayland Walkers funeral is being held. @cleveland19news https://t.co/hv58h5zUWB Oh my God. It's apparently not enough to brutally end Jayland Walker's life, the cops have to make a show of force at his funeral as well. twitter.com/KT_Tercek/stat… Oh my God. It's apparently not enough to brutally end Jayland Walker's life, the cops have to make a show of force at his funeral as well. twitter.com/KT_Tercek/stat…

Less than 24 hours before the chase in Akron, police in the nearby New Franklin Township chased a car that matched Walker's for the same equipment violations. When the car left the township and entered Akron, a supervisor stopped the pursuit.

The victim "came to a brutal, senseless death," said Ken Abbarno, a lawyer representing Walker's family.

Bobby DiCello, another attorney for Jayland Walker's family, has said Walker did not deserve to die. After Walker's funeral, DiCello declared that he would hold the police accountable for each round they fired from their weapons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far