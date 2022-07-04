Was Jayland Walker unarmed? Bodycam footage video sparks widespread backlash online

On Monday, June 27, Jayland Walker was shot dead in an encounter involving the Akron, Ohio police officers, during a pursuit following an alleged traffic violation. The 25-year-old Black man reportedly sustained over 60 bullet wounds after an alleged 90 rounds were fired at him by the police officers present at the scene.
The pursuit reportedly started after an attempted traffic stop. At the time, the local police believed that Walker was armed and that he had shot at them earlier. The police at the scene also believed that the 25-year-old attempted to shoot again when they shot at him.
Meanwhile, The Associated Press reports that Walker’s family attorney claims he was unarmed at the time of his death. Per the attorney, the Akron police at the site fired at him even when Walker was on the ground.
What are the claims of the Akron Police Department regarding the death of Jayland Walker?
According to the Akron Police Department, the incident occurred around 12:30 am at Thayer Street and E. Tallmadge Avenue. The report states that Walker refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The report stated:
"During the pursuit, officers reported a firearm being discharged from the suspect vehicle."
They claimed that the suspect, Jayland Walker, exited the vehicle while it was still in motion. Officers reportedly pursued Walker on foot as he ran into a nearby parking lot. The report further disclosed:
"Actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them. In response to this threat, officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect."
The Akron PD officers called for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) after Walker was shot multiple times. They allegedly administered first aid till the paramedics came to the scene and found Walker to have passed away. The eight officers involved in the shooting are currently on paid administrative leave as an internal investigation is being conducted into their accountability and professional standards showcased during their shootout.
Bodycam footage released by Akron Police department
Additionally, The Associated Press reports on a statement by Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett, who said that the video might make it difficult to determine what transpired. As per an alleged still photograph from the footage, Mylett said that it seemingly showcased Walker "going down to his waist area."
The bodycam footage was released on Sunday and featured the moment when Jayland Walker exited the vehicle. Following around a ten-second pursuit on foot, the officers fired multiple rounds at Walker. The shooting is seen to continue despite Walker hitting the ground and lying lifeless. The shootout was halted after an officer present at the scene told the others to cease fire.
Another footage from the traffic camera was released by Akron PD, which reportedly showcased a flash of a gunshot as per their claims. This reported muzzle flash was claimed to have originated from Jayland Walker’s vehicle. They also reported that a handgun, a loaded magazine, and a wedding ring were recovered from Walker’s car.
Netizens react to the bodycam footage showcasing Jayland Walker’s death
Following the release of the footage, numerous netizens took to Twitter to raise their questions regarding the shooting. Most of these tweets believed that Walker was unarmed at the time of his demise.
Meanwhile, others claimed that the eight officers present at the scene reportedly shot him over 90 times. In a similar vein, a few others shared instances of mass shootings perpetrated by White shooters who were not shot at despite their crimes. Legion of netizens also demanded an investigation into the police officers' actions over the shootout that claimed Jayland Walker’s life.