Was Jayland Walker unarmed? Bodycam footage video sparks widespread backlash online

On Monday, June 27, Jayland Walker was shot dead in an encounter involving the Akron, Ohio police officers, during a pursuit following an alleged traffic violation. The 25-year-old Black man reportedly sustained over 60 bullet wounds after an alleged 90 rounds were fired at him by the police officers present at the scene.

The pursuit reportedly started after an attempted traffic stop. At the time, the local police believed that Walker was armed and that he had shot at them earlier. The police at the scene also believed that the 25-year-old attempted to shoot again when they shot at him.

Meanwhile, The Associated Press reports that Walker’s family attorney claims he was unarmed at the time of his death. Per the attorney, the Akron police at the site fired at him even when Walker was on the ground.

What are the claims of the Akron Police Department regarding the death of Jayland Walker?

According to the Akron Police Department, the incident occurred around 12:30 am at Thayer Street and E. Tallmadge Avenue. The report states that Walker refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The report stated:

"During the pursuit, officers reported a firearm being discharged from the suspect vehicle."

They claimed that the suspect, Jayland Walker, exited the vehicle while it was still in motion. Officers reportedly pursued Walker on foot as he ran into a nearby parking lot. The report further disclosed:

"Actions by the suspect caused the officers to perceive he posed a deadly threat to them. In response to this threat, officers discharged their firearms, striking the suspect."

The Akron PD officers called for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) after Walker was shot multiple times. They allegedly administered first aid till the paramedics came to the scene and found Walker to have passed away. The eight officers involved in the shooting are currently on paid administrative leave as an internal investigation is being conducted into their accountability and professional standards showcased during their shootout.

Bodycam footage released by Akron Police department

Additionally, The Associated Press reports on a statement by Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett, who said that the video might make it difficult to determine what transpired. As per an alleged still photograph from the footage, Mylett said that it seemingly showcased Walker "going down to his waist area."

The bodycam footage was released on Sunday and featured the moment when Jayland Walker exited the vehicle. Following around a ten-second pursuit on foot, the officers fired multiple rounds at Walker. The shooting is seen to continue despite Walker hitting the ground and lying lifeless. The shootout was halted after an officer present at the scene told the others to cease fire.

Another footage from the traffic camera was released by Akron PD, which reportedly showcased a flash of a gunshot as per their claims. This reported muzzle flash was claimed to have originated from Jayland Walker’s vehicle. They also reported that a handgun, a loaded magazine, and a wedding ring were recovered from Walker’s car.

Netizens react to the bodycam footage showcasing Jayland Walker’s death

Following the release of the footage, numerous netizens took to Twitter to raise their questions regarding the shooting. Most of these tweets believed that Walker was unarmed at the time of his demise.

Be A King @BerniceKing How did police manage to not shoot a White man who sought, shot, and killed 10 Black people in a grocery store with an assault rifle? But 8 officers shot, at least SIXTY times, and killed a Black man who was unarmed and fleeing when they shot him? #JaylandWalker How did police manage to not shoot a White man who sought, shot, and killed 10 Black people in a grocery store with an assault rifle? But 8 officers shot, at least SIXTY times, and killed a Black man who was unarmed and fleeing when they shot him? #JaylandWalker https://t.co/nEEXWNIJt0

Bishop Talbert Swan @TalbertSwan

⁣

8 Akron Ohio cops fired 90 bullets at him, hitting him 60 times throughout hie entire body.

⁣

The cops pulled him over for a TRAFFIC VIOLATION.



He was 25.



He was a @doordash driver.



HE WAS UNARMED.



HE WAS MURDERED.



#JaylandWalker His name is Jayland Walker. ⁣8 Akron Ohio cops fired 90 bullets at him, hitting him 60 times throughout hie entire body.The cops pulled him over for a TRAFFIC VIOLATION.He was 25.He was a @doordash driver.HE WAS UNARMED.HE WAS MURDERED. His name is Jayland Walker. ⁣⁣8 Akron Ohio cops fired 90 bullets at him, hitting him 60 times throughout hie entire body. ⁣The cops pulled him over for a TRAFFIC VIOLATION. He was 25.He was a @doordash driver. HE WAS UNARMED.HE WAS MURDERED.#JaylandWalker https://t.co/CLqQtgx1ZQ

Julián Castro @JulianCastro



These officers need to be fired and prosecuted. Akron Beacon Journal @beaconjournal Watch live as Akron police release body-camera video of city officers killing Jayland Walker earlier this week. beaconjournal.com/story/news/loc… Watch live as Akron police release body-camera video of city officers killing Jayland Walker earlier this week. beaconjournal.com/story/news/loc… Akron police fired more than 90 rounds and lodged 60 bullets into the body of Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man who was running from them. Then they handcuffed his lifeless body.These officers need to be fired and prosecuted. twitter.com/beaconjournal/… Akron police fired more than 90 rounds and lodged 60 bullets into the body of Jayland Walker, an unarmed Black man who was running from them. Then they handcuffed his lifeless body. These officers need to be fired and prosecuted. twitter.com/beaconjournal/…

Nina Turner @ninaturner Warning: GRAPHIC



Akron Police just released the body camera footage of the killing of Jayland Walker.



Jayland was unarmed and running away when police opened fire, firing 90 shots, hitting him 60.



The Department of Justice needs to step in to investigate immediately. Warning: GRAPHICAkron Police just released the body camera footage of the killing of Jayland Walker.Jayland was unarmed and running away when police opened fire, firing 90 shots, hitting him 60.The Department of Justice needs to step in to investigate immediately. ⚠️Warning: GRAPHICAkron Police just released the body camera footage of the killing of Jayland Walker.Jayland was unarmed and running away when police opened fire, firing 90 shots, hitting him 60.The Department of Justice needs to step in to investigate immediately. https://t.co/owMmoSwFCi

kash. @kashmir_216



If you think you can reform that, I don’t know else to say to you. Shot at 90 times over a traffic violation. Unarmed. 60 bullets riddled his body and they handcuffed his lifeless corpse.If you think you can reform that, I don’t know else to say to you. #JaylandWalker Shot at 90 times over a traffic violation. Unarmed. 60 bullets riddled his body and they handcuffed his lifeless corpse.If you think you can reform that, I don’t know else to say to you. #JaylandWalker

Bishop Talbert Swan @TalbertSwan UNARMED

Amadou Diallo 23, 41 bullets

Sean Bell 23, 50 bullets

LaQuan McDonald 17, 16 bullets

Jayland Walker 25, 90 bullets



ARMED

Dylan Roof 21, killed 9, 0 bullets

James Holmes 24, killed 12, 0 bullets

Robert Long 21, killed 8, 0 bullets

Payton Gendron 18, killed 10, 0 bullets UNARMEDAmadou Diallo 23, 41 bulletsSean Bell 23, 50 bulletsLaQuan McDonald 17, 16 bulletsJayland Walker 25, 90 bulletsARMEDDylan Roof 21, killed 9, 0 bulletsJames Holmes 24, killed 12, 0 bulletsRobert Long 21, killed 8, 0 bulletsPayton Gendron 18, killed 10, 0 bullets https://t.co/yHn7qsXVdJ

Jamaal Bowman @JamaalBowmanNY What do you see when you see us? What do you feel when you think about us? How do you think about us? I don’t understand. He was running away unarmed. 90 shots from 8 cops. 60 ripped through his body. This isn’t law enforcement. It’s an execution. #JaylandWalker What do you see when you see us? What do you feel when you think about us? How do you think about us? I don’t understand. He was running away unarmed. 90 shots from 8 cops. 60 ripped through his body. This isn’t law enforcement. It’s an execution. #JaylandWalker

TM @TMoranEsq



#JaylandWalker How do you shoot 60 rounds into someone that’s unarmed, then handcuff his lifeless body. This is a new level of awful. How do you shoot 60 rounds into someone that’s unarmed, then handcuff his lifeless body. This is a new level of awful.#JaylandWalker

siphesihle @nkosinathinomvu #JusticeForJayland The fact that 8 police officers fired 60 bullets to unarmed 25 yr old Jayland Walker for a supposed traffic violation and white spree killers get attained should tell you everything. #JaylandWalker Walker #JusticeForJayland The fact that 8 police officers fired 60 bullets to unarmed 25 yr old Jayland Walker for a supposed traffic violation and white spree killers get attained should tell you everything. #JaylandWalker #JusticeForJaylandWalker #JusticeForJayland https://t.co/4AkpxLas08

Barly @carlyrhiannon_ The Akron police shot an unarmed black man 60 fucking times and handcuffed his dead body like why the fuck isn’t this national news. His name is Jayland Walker and these police officers are now on a PAID vacation. Sickening. The Akron police shot an unarmed black man 60 fucking times and handcuffed his dead body like why the fuck isn’t this national news. His name is Jayland Walker and these police officers are now on a PAID vacation. Sickening.

Tim Campbell @TimCamp07 Cops shot more bullets at #JaylandWalker , who was unarmed, then they did the Ulvalde and Buffalo shooters combined, who shot 51 people Cops shot more bullets at #JaylandWalker, who was unarmed, then they did the Ulvalde and Buffalo shooters combined, who shot 51 people

Meanwhile, others claimed that the eight officers present at the scene reportedly shot him over 90 times. In a similar vein, a few others shared instances of mass shootings perpetrated by White shooters who were not shot at despite their crimes. Legion of netizens also demanded an investigation into the police officers' actions over the shootout that claimed Jayland Walker’s life.

