Denmark Mall shooting incident: Gunfire leaves three dead and three injured 

On July 3, a 22-year-old Danish man allegedly carried out a mass shooting at a mall in Copenhagen, Denmark, leaving three dead and three wounded.

According to Newstalk ZB, at approximately 5:30 pm the suspect is accused of entering Fields Shopping Mall in Copenhagen while armed with a hunting rifle.

As per the Independent, after the suspect allegedly opened fire, frenzied civilians were seen fleeing the mall or hiding in the shops.

In a tweet, Copenhagen police announced that they had arrested a 22-year-old suspect.

The post said:

"One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Fields. We currently are not able to say more about the person concerned. We have a massive presence at Fields and are working on getting an overview."

At an official press release, Copenhagen Head of Police Soren Thomassen told news outlets that they believe they have the suspect:

"We are convinced that the 22-year-old suspect arrested was the shooter, he was carrying a rifle and ammunition."

According to CNN, the suspect was arrested 13 minutes after the shooting, without incident. While the police have thus far refused to reveal the shooter's identity, he is thought to be a Danish man named Noah Esbensen.

Eye witness reports from Denmark mall shooting

A witness to the shooting, Rikke Levandovski, told TV2 about her experience during the attack. She recalled how the gunman just shot into the crowd and not at the ceiling or the floor. She also shared that people initially thought he was a thief. Upon hearing the shots, Rikke hid behind the counter inside the store.

Another witness, former politician and athlete Joachim Olsen, told CNN about how such shootings are rare in Denmark, going on to compare the scene at the shopping mall to a "school shooting in the US", describing how people were exiting the facility with their hands above their heads.

Olsen said:

"You have people running out, looking for friends and calling friends and family members who were inside, some speaking to friends who were inside. Old people with their arms around the necks of people carrying them out, their feet just being dragged across the floor."

According to chief inspector Soren Thomassen, authorities in Denmark believe that the gunman acted alone:

"(We) believe the suspect was not working with others, but that until they are absolutely certain they will not rule it out."

The attack marks the first mass shooting in Denmark since 2015, when a couple of terrorism-related shootouts had left two dead and five injured.

