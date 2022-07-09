Akron shooting incident: Gunman open fires at crowd, leaves 4-year-old dead

On Friday, a shooting in Akron, Ohio, left 1 adult man wounded and a 4-year-old dead. According to the Independent, a gunman allegedly began firing into the crowd assembled at an outdoor event in the Summit Hill neighbourhood.

The injured adult was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition. The 4-year-old girl, who suffered a gunshot wound to her head, died after being taken to Akron's Children's Hospital, which was locked down as a safety precaution after the shooting.

Steve Mylett, the Chief of Police, said that investigations have just begun and they have not identified any suspects.

Further details of the Akron shooting incident

In an official statement, Chief Mylett said that multiple bullet casings were found on the scene, though no further pieces of evidence have been disclosed.

Mylett said:

"It was multiple shots fired. We found numerous casings. The investigation is just beginning."

Mayor Dan Horrigan made a statement to the Press outside the children's hospital where the 4-year-old victim died from her injuries.

He said:

“I talked to the (victim's) mom and grandmother, there’s a heartbreak in the city. Tensions are really high, on a shooting on a little girl who won’t see her fifth birthday.”

Horrigan acknowledged that the shooting occurred at a tense time for the city, as citizens are currently marching the streets in protest of the police killing of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old unarmed black man who was killed at a traffic stop. Authorities reported that the shooting was not related to the demonstrations.

Gun violence in Akron

According to The Center Square, Akron, Ohio recorded one of the highest murder rates among American cities. In 2020, 47 murders were reported to the police, a rate of 23.8 for every 100000 people.

Mayor Dan Horrigan acknowledged the issue of gun violence in the city and America as a whole on May 25, when responding to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy during an altercation.

Horrigan said:

"This epidemic of gun violence isn't just an Akron problem, or a Texas problem, or a New York one. It is impacting communities across our nation, and it must be addressed at the highest levels."

Horrigan continued:

"This country needs to wake the hell up and realise it has a gun problem. This isn't about politics. This is about protecting our children and our communities. I'm urging every state capital and Congress to take swift actions."

2022 has seen an exponential rise in gun violence in America. The nation has experienced over 309 mass shootings so far this year, leading to calls among leaders and citizens to reform what they perceive to be lax gun laws in the country.

