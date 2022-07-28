Amber Portwood custody battle: Teen mom star loses guardianship of 4-year old son as ex Andrew Glennon wins court battle

American television personality Amber Portwood has lost her three-year-long legal battle with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon over their child James.

As per court documents obtained by news outlet The Sun, on July 27, an Indiana judge ruled that their four-year-old son will shift with Glennon, who resides in California, granting him full legal and physical custody of the kid.

Although the court gave the verdict in favor of the 38-year-old cinematographer, the judge ordered Glennon to "seek out and consider the mother's opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child's medical treatment, education, and religion."

A source told news outlet People that the 32-year-old star is "shocked" by the verdict and is "contemplating" options to fight this. The Insider said:

"She loves her son more than anything and has always tried to be the best mother to him. She's not perfect, but this was a really dramatic thing to happen. She's continuing to go to therapy to better herself and has done this consistently for three years straight."

Amber Portwood says she should not be punished for mistakes committed in the past

As per Page Six, shortly after the court declared the verdict in favor of Amber Portwood's ex, Andrew Glennon, she took to her Instagram Live and broke her silence on the issue.

She told her followers that amidst all this, she was trying to stay "positive" and would "fight this." Additionally, the star stated that she should not be punished for the mistakes committed in the "past," considering that she is working on herself.

The Ashley @TheAshleysRR Amber Portwood's ex Andrew Glennon demands Amber pay him $125K in back child support, $20K in lawyer fees & weekly child support: wp.me/pc0qqT-fkf Amber Portwood's ex Andrew Glennon demands Amber pay him $125K in back child support, $20K in lawyer fees & weekly child support: wp.me/pc0qqT-fkf https://t.co/qBVG5EZDuR

While speaking to E! News, Glennon shared his thoughts on the Indiana court's verdict.

"We endured the nightmare. Now we get to live the dream."

Additionally, the court ordered Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon to undergo drug screening for the coming six months. The custody arrangement also stated that Portwood would be allowed to make overnight visits with James since she wasn't previously allowed to.

The former duo's court battle started in July 2019 when Portwood was charged with criminal recklessness with arms and two charges of domestic battery after she assaulted Glennon while he held their four-year-old son.

Three months after that, Amber Portwood was asked to take parenting classes and was given probation for 906 days after pleading guilty to intimidation and domestic battery.

The former couple began dating in 2017 and gave birth to their son, James, a year later in May.

However, James is not the only child of Amber Portwood. She is also mother to 13-year-old daughter Leah Leann, whom she welcomed with her ex-partner Gary Shirley.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far