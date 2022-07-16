"I’m surprised": Fans stunned after June signs Alana's custody papers without putting up a fight in Mama June: Road to Redemption

WeTv's Mama June: Road to Redemption returned for an all-new intense episode on Friday night. This week, Pumpkin finally broke the news to her mother and asked her for Alana's custody.

While viewers expected June Shannon to put up a fight and deny signing the court papers, much to everyone's surprise, she calmly signed the papers.

While June initially did try to dissuade Pumpkin, when the latter refused to be swayed, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star ultimately gave in.

What happened between Pumpkin and June in this week's episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption?

allison @Chickie819 I have ZERO sympathy for June being served paper on the Vegas trip. Zilch. Nada. None. How many times has she soiled precious and important moments for those girls? #MamaJune I have ZERO sympathy for June being served paper on the Vegas trip. Zilch. Nada. None. How many times has she soiled precious and important moments for those girls? #MamaJune

Episode 21 of Mama June: Road to Redemption featured June Shannon taking her daughters Pumpkin and Jessica on a fun trip to Las Vegas to bond with them. After a makeover at the BabyDoll Beauty Couture and dinner at the Sugar Factory, the ladies were all set to head home the next day. Before they left, Pumpkin called her mother to their room to break the news to her.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star told June that since Alana was only 16, she wanted to take full custody of her. The court order stated that Alana would like to live with Pumpkin, who would be her sole provider. Pumpkin added that June could still see Alana.

June was taken aback and shared that being served with Alana's custody papers in Las Vegas after a fun time felt like being slapped on the face. She added that Pumpkin could've picked another time to break the news and told her that she was asking too much.

Pumpkin, however, didn't back down. She pointed out that she has been taking care of Alana for years. June shared that she felt like she was getting judged for her old ways, claiming that she had changed and had been clean for over two years.

In response, Pumpkin said that it wasn't because of June and her being clean. It was also because she is mostly out of town and when a new man comes in her life, she gives them all her attention. No matter what June tried to tell her daughter, she refused to budge.

In the end, June decided to sign the papers. She added that she didn't think it was a big deal, sharing that she felt like by doing so, she would be showing Alana that she was willing to do anything to make her happy.

Fans who watched June sign the papers took to social media to share that they were surprised.

Fans taken aback by June signing Alana's custody papers without argument in Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 5

Taking to Twitter, some fans expressed their shock at seeing June sign her child away without any emotion. Others said that she brought this upon herself.

LuvSincitee @LuvSincitee That was sad seeing someone sign off their kid like it's nothing . No emotion. June needs help. Addiction to drug and men is not a good situation. She dropped Geno like a bad habit and now she has Sugar Bear Junior #MamaJune That was sad seeing someone sign off their kid like it's nothing . No emotion. June needs help. Addiction to drug and men is not a good situation. She dropped Geno like a bad habit and now she has Sugar Bear Junior #MamaJune

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71 Noone is making you the bad guy #MamaJune but these are the consequences of years of Your mistakes. Gotta earn trust back. Noone is making you the bad guy #MamaJune but these are the consequences of years of Your mistakes. Gotta earn trust back.

Sage These Naked Porn Stars @Jesskiddin13 #MamaJune BRAVO for signing the papers, years after she quit being an active parent. She didn’t let her ego control her. It’s just legal work. Alana knows who you are. She just won’t trust a liar & runner until it stops. Justin has some sense. June is June! #MamaJune BRAVO for signing the papers, years after she quit being an active parent. She didn’t let her ego control her. It’s just legal work. Alana knows who you are. She just won’t trust a liar & runner until it stops. Justin has some sense. June is June!

Just me 💜😛 @Followyadreams2

#MamaJune Finally June did something unselfish. Signing those papers was the best thing she could have done #MamaJune RoadToRedemption Finally June did something unselfish. Signing those papers was the best thing she could have done#MamaJune #MamaJuneRoadToRedemption

LuvSincitee @LuvSincitee That was sad seeing someone sign off their kid like it's nothing . No emotion. June needs help. Addiction to drug and men is not a good situation. She dropped Geno like a bad habit and now she has Sugar Bear Junior #MamaJune That was sad seeing someone sign off their kid like it's nothing . No emotion. June needs help. Addiction to drug and men is not a good situation. She dropped Geno like a bad habit and now she has Sugar Bear Junior #MamaJune

𝓐𝓼𝓱𝓵𝓲 👽 @Tweaqswifey

This woman didn't deserve to be blessed with these children.

#MamaJune Really? The ONLY thing about signing your child away that bothers you is being made to look like the bad guy? What a self absorbed piece of shit !This woman didn't deserve to be blessed with these children. Really? The ONLY thing about signing your child away that bothers you is being made to look like the bad guy? What a self absorbed piece of shit !This woman didn't deserve to be blessed with these children. #MamaJune

Coco Dani @uniquelycortney

#MamaJune It’s crazy that both parents didn’t really put up a fight to have custody of Alana. Both didn’t give Alana the time of the day. It’s crazy that both parents didn’t really put up a fight to have custody of Alana. Both didn’t give Alana the time of the day. #MamaJune

Elle Lynne @ElleLynne5 Mama June was never going to NOT sign the papers. She acts like a hormonal teenager in tennis shoes, she doesn’t know the meaning of the word “mother”. She hasn’t been a mother to her daughters in years. #MamaJune Mama June was never going to NOT sign the papers. She acts like a hormonal teenager in tennis shoes, she doesn’t know the meaning of the word “mother”. She hasn’t been a mother to her daughters in years. #MamaJune https://t.co/8CzdldTSJl

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life YAY!!!!!! PUMPKIN GOT WHAT SHE WANTED FOR THE SAKE OF ALANA TO HAVE FULL CUSTODY PERMANENTLY 🍾🍾🍾🍾 #MamaJune YAY!!!!!! PUMPKIN GOT WHAT SHE WANTED FOR THE SAKE OF ALANA TO HAVE FULL CUSTODY PERMANENTLY 🍾🍾🍾🍾 #MamaJune https://t.co/g5MIK57EGm

♡•~Laurie~•♡ @_L0veLY_LaUrIe



#MamaJune That went rather smoothly. I'm a little shocked. I thought June was going to put up a fight. That went rather smoothly. I'm a little shocked. I thought June was going to put up a fight.#MamaJune

Mandy 🇺🇸🐶 @mrhyne68 @MamaJune_BooBoo nobody is making you out to be a bad person. Your past behavior was what showed you were about you, drugs and men. #Mamajune @MamaJune_BooBoo nobody is making you out to be a bad person. Your past behavior was what showed you were about you, drugs and men. #Mamajune

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life June, this is not about you being sober it's about what you done for your daughter lately and you haven't done Pumpkin has been doing all the work you got to let her have full custody permanently #MamaJune June, this is not about you being sober it's about what you done for your daughter lately and you haven't done Pumpkin has been doing all the work you got to let her have full custody permanently #MamaJune https://t.co/JSHI0lRkPW

♡•~Laurie~•♡ @_L0veLY_LaUrIe



#MamaJune Its not about you june..You're not even attempting to take care of alana. How does one not even attempt to financially help their children,but blow money on others instead. That's mind boggling Its not about you june..You're not even attempting to take care of alana. How does one not even attempt to financially help their children,but blow money on others instead. That's mind boggling #MamaJune

Here's what viewers can expect next week during the season finale of Mama June: Road to Redemption

Next week when the series returns, Josh and Pumpkin will seek child support from June. A sneak peak into the upcoming episode also showcases June taking her daughter to court regarding the demand for child support.

Meanwhile, Josh meets up with Alana's father, Sugarbear, and requests him also to sign Alana's custody over to him and Pumpkin. Sugarbear can be seen shedding a tear after hearing the news.

Mama June @MamaJune_WEtv WE hope you enjoyed tonight's episode! See you next week for the season finale of #MamaJune WE hope you enjoyed tonight's episode! See you next week for the season finale of #MamaJune! https://t.co/vt2zQznlZo

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on WeTv. Readers can check local listings for more information.

