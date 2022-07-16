"I’m surprised": Fans stunned after June signs Alana's custody papers without putting up a fight in Mama June: Road to Redemption

WeTv's Mama June: Road to Redemption returned for an all-new intense episode on Friday night. This week, Pumpkin finally broke the news to her mother and asked her for Alana's custody.
While viewers expected June Shannon to put up a fight and deny signing the court papers, much to everyone's surprise, she calmly signed the papers.
While June initially did try to dissuade Pumpkin, when the latter refused to be swayed, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star ultimately gave in.
What happened between Pumpkin and June in this week's episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption?
Episode 21 of Mama June: Road to Redemption featured June Shannon taking her daughters Pumpkin and Jessica on a fun trip to Las Vegas to bond with them. After a makeover at the BabyDoll Beauty Couture and dinner at the Sugar Factory, the ladies were all set to head home the next day. Before they left, Pumpkin called her mother to their room to break the news to her.
The Mama June: Road to Redemption star told June that since Alana was only 16, she wanted to take full custody of her. The court order stated that Alana would like to live with Pumpkin, who would be her sole provider. Pumpkin added that June could still see Alana.
June was taken aback and shared that being served with Alana's custody papers in Las Vegas after a fun time felt like being slapped on the face. She added that Pumpkin could've picked another time to break the news and told her that she was asking too much.
Pumpkin, however, didn't back down. She pointed out that she has been taking care of Alana for years. June shared that she felt like she was getting judged for her old ways, claiming that she had changed and had been clean for over two years.
In response, Pumpkin said that it wasn't because of June and her being clean. It was also because she is mostly out of town and when a new man comes in her life, she gives them all her attention. No matter what June tried to tell her daughter, she refused to budge.
In the end, June decided to sign the papers. She added that she didn't think it was a big deal, sharing that she felt like by doing so, she would be showing Alana that she was willing to do anything to make her happy.
Fans who watched June sign the papers took to social media to share that they were surprised.
Fans taken aback by June signing Alana's custody papers without argument in Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 5
Taking to Twitter, some fans expressed their shock at seeing June sign her child away without any emotion. Others said that she brought this upon herself.
Here's what viewers can expect next week during the season finale of Mama June: Road to Redemption
Next week when the series returns, Josh and Pumpkin will seek child support from June. A sneak peak into the upcoming episode also showcases June taking her daughter to court regarding the demand for child support.
Meanwhile, Josh meets up with Alana's father, Sugarbear, and requests him also to sign Alana's custody over to him and Pumpkin. Sugarbear can be seen shedding a tear after hearing the news.
Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on WeTv. Readers can check local listings for more information.