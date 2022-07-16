How many kids does Pumpkin have? Mama June: Road to Redemption star's pregnancy announcement leaves June shocked

Mama June: Road to Redemption Season 5 aired a brand-new episode on Friday night. June Shannon took her daughters Pumpkin and Jessica to Las Vegas on a fun trip.

Episode 21 of Mama June: Road to Redemption featured more shocking announcements than drama. While June and Jessica had a couple of drinks during their trip, Pumpkin stayed away from alcohol. This made the other two wonder if something fishy was going on and their instincts turned out to be right.

When June and Jessica saw Pumpkin denying alcohol but craving food, they knew their instincts were right and finally asked Pumpkin if she was pregnant. That's when it turned out that they were right and the Mama June: Road to Redemption, who already had two kids, star was pregnant again and with twins this time.

Though June and Jessica were happy for Pumpkin, the two were shocked at the news since the latter's youngest child was barely a few months old.

June Shannon shocked after Pumpkin announced she was pregnant again in Mama June: Road to Redemption

After Pumpkin revealed the news of her pregnancy, June said that she was happy for her daughter. However, she reiterated that she was stunned as it had only been a few months since the birth of Baby Bentley.

Pumpkin said that her mother was the one to blame, claiming that June had given Covid to the family. Due to that diagnosis, Pumpkin was unable to take her birth control pills. The now pregnant Mama June: Road To Redemption star added that there was nothing else for her and Josh to do during their two week quarantine.

During her confessional, Pumpkin shared that her son, Baby Bentley, will be just around 10 months old when the new baby arrives. She also said that this wasn't something she and Josh had planned.

Meanwhile, June, who was still reeling from the shock, said during her confessional,

"I'm happy for Pumpkin, but what the hell was she thinking? She's gonna have two kids under the age of one. And she's gonna realise that she's gonna need her mother."

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star added that her daughter being pregnant again might also be a good thing. She felt that it would help them work on their relationship and noted that she would also get to spend more time with her daughters.

How many kids does Pumpkin and Josh from Mama June: Road to Redemption have?

When Pumpkin found out she was pregnant, little did she know that she was pregnant with twins. The series was filmed earlier and it was revealed that Pumpkin gave birth to a pair of twins, a girl named Stella Renae Efrid and a son named Sylus Ray Efrid.

Before the birth of her twins, Pumpkin already had two kids - four-year-old Ella and baby Bentley, who is nearly a year old now. Now with twins, Pumpkin and Josh are parents to four kids and love their big family.

Mama June: Road to Redemption airs every Friday night at 9 pm ET only on WeTv. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

