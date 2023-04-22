Chip Flynn, 22, was gunned down in a Florida orange grove in 1989 after allegedly being robbed and hijacked by a "black man" from a park in Mims, as per the account given to authorities by his ex-girlfriend Kim Hallock. The former couple were in the victim's pick-up truck during the late night hours when the incident occurred. Hallock claimed she managed to escape, but Flynn was shot.

Reports state that during the murder investigation, Hallock changed her story multiple times before eventually picking out a small-time drug dealer named Crosley Green, who was then arrested and charged with robbery, kidnapping, and murder. During a 1990 trial, Green was found guilty in a case that decades-later was ruled to be a wrongful conviction by a judge.

The ex-girlfriend's disputed account, a wrongful conviction, and other details from Chip Flynn's murder

1) Chip Flynn and his ex Kim Hallock were hijacked from a park in Mims, Florida

According to Hallock's version of events that occurred on April 3, 1989, when Flynn, 22, was shot, the former couple was at a Mims park in the latter's pick-up truck when they were allegedly robbed and kidnapped by a black man. The suspect then drove the two to an orange grove at gunpoint. Once in the grove sometime around 12:10 am, she claimed she successfully escaped, but heard gunshots as she fled the scene.

2) Hallock reportedly drove to Flynn's friend's house before calling 911

According to CBS, 19-year-old Hallock claimed that after fleeing the orange grove where the crime occurred, she drove to Chip Flynn's friend's house and then called 911. She failed to properly convey the directions to dispatchers and had to be picked up by an officer so that she could guide them to the orange grove. There, they found the victim laying on his stomach with his hands tied behind his back, bleeding from a single gunshot wound to his chest. They couldn't save him.

3) She claimed the assailant wore "brown-type work boots" which did not match a shoe print found near the crime scene

Based on Chip Flynn's ex-girlfriend's description, a sheriff's radio notice went out within an hour of the victim's murder, identifying the perpetrator as a muscular black male sporting, among other things, "brown-type work boots."

Evidence technicians and a tracking dog searched both the crime scene, the orange grove where Flynn was shot, and the park from where the former couple was allegedly kidnapped. The search pointed to shoe prints on a sand dune in the park that came from tennis shoes. The following morning, Hallock told authorities that the suspect wore "big, heavy boots, like working boots, but she was "not sure about them."

Kim Hallock then picked out Crosley Green, a small-time neighborhood drug dealer, from a questionable photo line-up.

4) Crosley Green, who was convicted in Chip Flynn's murder, was recently released from prison for a short while

Green was arrested regardless of his claims that he was at a party when Flynn was shot to death. Moreover, there was no physical evidence connecting him to the crime. Not long after, he was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery, and murder. He was tried the following year and was found guilty, receiving the death penalty, which was later changed to a life sentence.

In 2018, a judge ruled that Green was wrongfully convicted in the murder case and was released from prison three years later in April 2021 on temporary parole after his attorneys raised health-related concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state, however, disputed his release until his conviction was reinstated. He was recently sent back to prison to serve his life sentence.

