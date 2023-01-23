What kind of gun was used in the Monterey Park shooting? Weapon explored as shooter dies in self-inflicted gunshot wound

Huu Can Tran, a 72-year-old man, allegedly took his own life with a weapon after he killed 10 people and injured 10 others in a mass shooting in California's Monterey Park. Witnesses have reported that Tran used a semi-automatic weapon to carry out the shooting spree.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released a statement regarding the incident:

"Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives are responding to assist Monterey Park Police Department with a shooting death investigation. There are nine deceased".

The incident took place at the Star Ballroom Dance studio. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said there were five men and five women among the dead, most of whom were aged between 50 and 60.

Luna further added that among the injured, seven are in critical condition. A SWAT team managed to locate Tran's van in a Torrance car park, which is around 30 miles from where the mass shooting took place.

Monterey Park shooter used a semi-automatic pistol

Investigators have revealed that the shooter was using a semi-automatic pistol. While an automatic gun will keep firing as long as the trigger is pulled down, in a semi-automatic weapon, as soon as one bullet is fired, another one gets loaded into the barrel. Huu Can Tran shooter had an extended magazine attached to his gun.

Some examples of semi-automatic pistols would include the Glock 19, SIG Sauer P365, and the Smith & Wesson Shield 9mm.

After his rampage at Monterey Park, Huu Can Tran traveled to Alhambra, a town nearby, where police believe he was about to carry on his second stint of shooting when he was attacked by two civilians who managed to wrestle the gun off his hands.

Sheriff Luna praised said individuals' heroics:

"Two community members, who I consider to be heroes. They saved lives, this could've been much worse."

Despite carrying out a search for the assailant across Los Angeles, he was not found in the city. When his van was finally located in Torrance, the approaching SWAT team heard a gunshot from the vehicle.

The gunman was found slumped over the steering wheel and a handgun was recovered from the area. Police believe Tran acted of his own accord.

Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park have been cancelled following the tragedy

The Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park have been cancelled following the rampage. A number of residents and local business owners were spotted removing decorations from their homes and establishments.

Actor George Takei has condemned the incident on Twitter and said:

"Just heard the horrifying news out of Monterey Park, CA. A whole community wracked by gun violence and death, on what should have been a joyous Lunar New Year celebration. No motive is yet known. But we must act to end the ability of murderers to take so many lives so brutally."

