Crosley Green, a 65-year-old man from Florida, spent nearly thirty years in prison after he was convicted of having killed Chip Flynn in 1989. While Crosley was convicted and put into prison for the murder in 1990, in 2021, he was given a conditional release after a judge ruled that he was wrongfully convicted. However, he was recently ordered to return to prison after a district judge ruled that Crosley should return to prison to serve the rest of his life sentence.

Throughout the trial and time he spent in prison, Crosley maintained his innocence, claiming that he didn't kill Flynn. While he was convicted and given the death penalty in 1990, the conviction was overturned in 2018. Three years later, in 2021, Crosley was given temporary parole after his attorneys raised health-related concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was released from Florida's Calhoun Correctional Institution on April 7, 2021.

Prosecutors, however, appealed his release, and his conviction was recently reinstated.

According to reports, Crosley Green is now serving his life sentence at the Central Florida Reception Center in Orlando.

CBS 48 Hours is scheduled to revisit the case against Crosley Green in an episode titled Crosly Green's Hard Time. The synopsis of the episode, set to be released on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 9 pm ET, states:

"He was free for two years and then sent back to prison for a murder he swears he didn't commit. Yet Green still has faith he'll see his loved ones again."

Crosley Green returned to prison two years after his conviction was overturned

After all these years, Crosley Green still remains behind bars. Nearly two years after his murder conviction was overturned, Green was asked to return to prison on April 17, 2023. He will now serve his life sentence at the Central Florida Reception Center in Orlando. Crosley has been in prison for more than three decades for a murder he says he claims he didn't commit.

Reports state that Green was convicted in the 1990 Brevard County shooting of a 22-year-old Florida man named Chip Flynn. The conviction was primarily based on the testimony of the victim's ex-girlfriend Kim Hallock. According to a number of people close to the case, he was convicted even though there was no physical evidence tying Green to the murder.

Green's attorney said that it was a tragedy that the 65-year-old is still in prison.

Green was previously granted a provisional release in 2021 after his attorneys raised health-related concerns during the pandemic. He was released from the Calhoun Correctional Facility south of Tallahassee. However, the state of Florida challenged the judgment that resulted in Green's release, and his conviction was recently reinstated.

No physical evidence was ever found to link Crosley Green to Chip Flynn's 1989 shooting death

Crosley Green was arrested on April 3, 1989, for the murder of Chip Flynn, who was shot in a Central Florida orange grove. At the time, Flynn's ex-girlfriend reportedly told authorities that the two had been kidnapped by a black man, but she had managed to escape. Hallock also identified Green in what his supporters believe was a "dubious" photo lineup.

After his arrest, Green said that he was at a party when the murder occurred. Additionally, there was also no physical evidence that connected Green to the shooting. Despite all this, Green was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery, and murder.

Prosecutors called three witnesses, including Green's sister, who alleged that he confessed to the crime, at his 1990 trial. Later, all three of them - who had their own legal issues - retracted their statements, claiming that they were coerced into testifying against the accused.

Green was offered a plea deal, but he maintained his innocence and was eventually found guilty. He was handed the death penalty, but his attorneys succeeded in getting him off death row owing to errors in the sentencing procedure.

Green is serving his life sentence at Orlando's Central Florida Reception Center.

CBS 48 Hours' upcoming episode will further delve into the case against Crosley Green.

