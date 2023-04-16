Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola death: 5 chilling details about double murders

After a night of clubbing and partying, model Christy Giles and designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola were found dumped at two separate Los Angeles hospitals in November 2021. Both women had died from drug overdoses. Police used digital evidence and surveillance footage to trace the women's footsteps and find their killers, a self-proclaimed Hollywood producer, David Brian Pearce, and his roommate Brandt Osborn.

The two were charged with double murder after evidence revealed that Christy and Hilda were last seen leaving a warehouse party with them in the early hours of November 13.

Danielle Radin @danielleradin #BREAKING : Two men are being charged in connection with the murders of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, close to eight months after they were dumped outside two Los Angeles-area hospitals. #ChristyGiles #BREAKING: Two men are being charged in connection with the murders of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, close to eight months after they were dumped outside two Los Angeles-area hospitals. #ChristyGiles https://t.co/d8UKKVsAqf

This week's episode of CBS 48 Hours is slated to revisit Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola's double murders on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The synopsis for the all-new episode titled Christy and Hilda's Last Dance reads:

"48 Hours ininvestigates the case of model Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. The two women went out for a night of fun in Los Angeles in 2021 and investigators say they were later dumped outside two different hospitals by masked men.

Five key facts to know about the double murders of Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola

1) Giles and Cabrales-Arzola were found dumped at two separate Los Angeles hospitals

SF Investigates @SF_investigates 1/4 David Pearce drugged, raped, and murdered Christy Giles and Hilda Arzola in Los Angeles. Christy was a model I worked with in my other career (we had the same agent for a while) and also a neighbor here in Marina Del Rey. I obtained the indictment (continued) #christygiles 1/4 David Pearce drugged, raped, and murdered Christy Giles and Hilda Arzola in Los Angeles. Christy was a model I worked with in my other career (we had the same agent for a while) and also a neighbor here in Marina Del Rey. I obtained the indictment (continued) #christygiles https://t.co/TW5vY99NMv

On November 13, 2021, Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola were found dumped near two different hospitals. While Giles' body was found in front of a Culver City hospital, Cabrales-Arzola was found unconscious but critical near Kaiser Permanente.

Giles reportedly died of an overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, ketamine, and GHB (commonly known as the "date r*pe drug"). Cabrales-Arzola died of organ failure 11 days later on November 24, just shy of her 27th birthday, with cocaine, ecstasy, and other undetermined drugs found in her system.

2) They both partied in the late night hours of November 12 and the early hours of the following morning

According to reports, on the night of November 12, 2021, Christy Giles left her home to attend an art opening in Los Angeles. Christy reportedly told her husband of two years, Jan Cilliers, about the party. She was going to attend the party with her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, a Mexican native who had graduated with an architectural degree from the Universidad de Monterrey.

Giles allegedly used ketamine, cocaine, and smoked marijuana that night at the art studio. The two women later headed to an industrial part of East Los Angeles for a rave. Giles even texted Cilliers after arriving at the venue just after 1 am.

3) Giles and Cabrales-Arzola got acquainted with David Brian Pearce at the party and were seen leaving with him

The two women allegedly got separated at the party after which Cabrales-Arzola met Pearce and posed together for a picture. However, the women met up again at 4:21 am.

A witness from the party claimed that she saw Pearce give both a substance that looked like cocaine. Surveillance footage later captured them leaving the party with Pearce and his friends, Brandt Osborn and Michael Ansbach. All five individuals then drove to Pearce and Osborn’s apartment on Olympic Blvd in the latter's Hyundai and arrived at their house sometime around 5:11 am.

However, digital evidence revealed that just after 20 minutes, Giles sent Cabrales-Arzola a text that said "let’s go," with a wide-eyed emoji.

4) Christy Giles husband was able to trace her whereabouts using "Share My Location"

Jan Cilliers, Christy Giles' husband of two years, discovered that her phone was at a "strange address" that he didn't know when he woke up on November 13, 2021. He was in San Francisco visiting his father at the time.

The couple reportedly used a location-sharing app called "Share My Location." Cilliers stated that he messaged her repeatedly during the day, but she didn't reply, which made him grow increasingly concerned.

Around five o'clock in the evening, her phone moved to Culver City Hospital. Following this, Cilliers claimed he called their emergency line to see if he could learn anything. By then, he had already left for the airport as he felt that something bad had happened. He later traced her location to Pearce's apartment using data from Share My Location and used social media to find out who lived there.

5) David Brian Pearce and his flatmate have been charged in connection to the double murders

George Gascón @LADAOffice #ICYMI : District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office has charged two men in connection with the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles whose bodies were left outside separate hospitals last November. (1/3) #ICYMI: District Attorney George Gascón announced that his office has charged two men in connection with the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles whose bodies were left outside separate hospitals last November. (1/3) https://t.co/ECTYXLHGzM

David Brian Pearce of Beverly Hills was taken into custody in December 2021 and subsequently charged with killing Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. Ever since his arrest, Pearce has been detained in a LA County Jail. He was charged with two counts of murder and two felony counts of sale to sell a controlled substance, fentanyl.

Reports state that after his arrest, multiple women came forward accusing him of s*xual assault. He was charged with multiple counts of s*xual assault against seven different women between the years 2007 and 2020. His roommate and actor, Brandt Osborn, was also charged with two counts of accessory after the fact.

