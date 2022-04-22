Who is Daisy De La O? Friends find TikToker's murder suspect Victor Sosa through Instagram 

In July last year, TikTok and Instagram helped capture the prime suspect in the murder of Daisy De La O. She was reportedly stabbed by her ex-boyfriend outside her family's Southern California apartment in February 2021.

The suspect was on the run when one of the victim's close friends decided to take matters into her hands. She made a video describing the crime with the suspect's pictures and posted it on social media. The video received a lot of attention, ultimately locating the suspected culprit and leading to his arrest.

What is Daisy De La O's story?

Daisy De La O was a 19-year-old girl who was creative and had an affinity for cooking. According to her mother, Daisy wanted to graduate and own her own business in the future.

Daisy's mother, Susana Salas, shared her grief in an interview with ABC13, where she shared:

"My daughter is never going to give me grandkids. I will never be at my daughter's wedding. I will never see my daughter grow."

According to Salas, Daisy went out to meet her ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Victor Sosa, that night. She had broken up with Sosa about a month before the incident due to some alleged physical abuse.

Salas revealed that Sosa had texted Daisy to meet him the February night she was last seen alive.

The next day, while Salas was at work, she received a call from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department informing her about the horrific news. She rushed home to find Daisy De La O's body at the scene.

The body was reportedly found by the property's manager Juan Tellez early in the morning, covered by a roll of carpet.

Sosa is the prime suspect in the case, but he fled before the authorities got involved. During the investigation, one of Daisy's close friends, Rebecca Fuentes, decided to take the help of social media. She started a campaign called #JusticeforDaisy and posted pictures of Sosa.

Fuentes shared Daisy's story and their goals on various social media platforms. The campaign went on to receive major support from internet users, and the hashtag currently has over eight million views on TikTok.

The plan worked, and an Instagram user recognized Sosa. They said they had seen him working at a Rosarito, Mexico bar and nightclub called Papas & Beer. A second user also messaged, saying:

“Hey, I’ve been seeing these posts, and I think the person you’re looking for works here with us.”

Sosa was arrested in Mexico on July 2, 2021. He is currently being held at the Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles, with a $2 million bail amount. He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

The first trial in the case was held on April 20, 2022. Daisy De La O's family maintains an Instagram account, @justicefordaisy, where they post updates about the case.

