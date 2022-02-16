Who is Mahek Bukhari? TikTok star and her mother charged with murder after fatal crash kills two

TikToker Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen Bukhari have been charged with the murder of two men in Leicestershire, England. The event occurred in the early hours of February 11, around 1:30 AM.

Along with the two women, Natasha Akhtar will also be facing a double murder charge after briefly appearing with the defendant duo. Two other men, Raees Jamal and Rekan Karwan, were also charged with the same.

According to the Leicester Magistrates’ Court, the victims Mohammad Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain died at the scene when their Skoda Fabia was “run off the road.” Their car reportedly split into two while they were being chased by the defendants.

One of the two men allegedly called the police, however, the call was cut off after hearing a loud scream.

The three women who have been charged with murder have since appeared at Leicester Crown Court. No applications for bail were cleared through. Judge Spencer QC said during their hearing:

“You face the most serious charge known to the criminal court. Do you know that?”

The three responded: “Yes.”

Who is Mahek Bukhari?

Mahek Bukhari is a 22-year-old influencer who has amassed over 120,000 followers on TikTok and over 44k followers on Instagram. She often posts pictures of her outfits and films herself doing makeup tutorials.

After amassing over 3.2 million likes and 3,750 followers on YouTube, she has acquired brand sponsorships under her belt, including that of popular company Rebellious Fashion.

Mahek Bukhari lives with her 45-year-old mother at Stoke-on-Trent, Staff.

It appears that the mother-daughter duo share a strong relationship together. Last September, the TikToker uploaded a video to the platform alongside her mother. The video read:

“Having an elite relationship with your mother.”

In the video, she describes her mother as her parent, best friend, and sister, all rolled into one.

Mahek Bukhari with her mother Ansreen Bukhari (Image via maybvlogs/TikTok)

One of the victims, Mohammad Hashim Ijazuddin’s father, Mr. Hayat, paid tribute to his son. He said in a statement:

“Hashim was my favorite son, he was a beautiful soul and I feel blessed by Allah to have had 21 years with him.”

Hashim worked at a local bakery but spent most of his time last year with his grandparents in Pakistan.

Ansreen Bukhari worked as the managing director of security firm City Security Plus.

