Where is David Brian Pearce now? All about the prime suspect in Christy and Hilda case

Self-proclaimed Hollywood producer and party promoter David Brian Pearce has been charged in connection with the murders of two people. Pearce has been charged in connection to the murders of high fashion model Christy Giles and interior designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. Pearce's roommate Brandt Osborn was also charged with being an accessory to both murders.

It was reported that the two women were found dead after a night of clubbing and partying on November 12, 2021. While 24-year-old Giles was found dead outside a hospital in Culver City, 26-year-old Cabrales-Arzola was found outside a different hospital in West Los Angeles.

However, while Giles was found dead at the scene, Cabrales-Arzola was alive but in a critical condition when she was found. She was taken off life support a few weeks later by her family.

Both Christy and Hilda died due to drug overdoses. The former had a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine, and even gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (commonly known as the date r*pe drug by the US Drug Enforcement Administration) in her system. Meanwhile, the latter, who died of multiple organ failure, had drugs like cocaine and ecstasy, along with some undetermined drugs in her system when she was found.

David Brian Pearce was subsequently charged with two counts of murder and two felony drug counts for allegedly providing lethal amounts of fentanyl to both victims. He is also charged with seven counts of s*xual assault against seven distinct women. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in custody in the LA County Jail.

CBS 48 Hours is slated to revisit the widely-discussed case in an episode titled Christy and Hilda's Last Dance. The synopsis states:

"48 Hours ininvestigates the case of model Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. The two women went out for a night of fun in Los Angeles in 2021 and investigators say they were later dumped outside two different hospitals by masked men."

The all-new episode airs this Saturday, April 15, at 10 pm ET on the channel.

David Brian Pearce remains in custody at an LA County prison after being charges in the Christy and Hilda case

In December 2021, 40-year-old David Brian Pearce of Beverly Hills was arrested and later charged with the murders of Christy Giles, and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. They were both found overdosed and dumped outside two different Los Angeles hospitals in November of that year. Pearce has been in custody at an LA County Jail ever since.

In July 2022, Pearce was charged with two counts of murder and two felony counts of sale/transportation/offer to sell a controlled substance, fentanyl. He was also charged with multiple counts of s*xual assault, stemming from alleged crimes that he committed against seven women between 2007 and 2020.

His roommate Brandt Osborn was also charged with two counts of accessory after the fact.

Surveillance footage captured Giles and Cabrales-Arzola outside a warehouse party in East Los Angeles with David Brian Pearce and his friends in the early morning hours of November 13. Pearce was also spotted in the VIP section of the party with them. Additional digital evidence was used to locate the victims at Pearce's 8641 West Olympic Boulevard in West Los Angeles apartment.

Christy Giles' husband of two years, Jan Cilliers, helped with the investigation, providing authorities with crucial information that led to David Brian Pearce's arrest. Cilliers reportedly used his Giles "Share My Location" data to trace the victim's footsteps from the previous night.

It was alleged that Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola were last seen alive leaving the warehouse party with Pearce, Osborn, and Michael Ansbach. Soon after this, they were both found dumped near two different hospitals.

As mentioned earlier, Giles' autopsy revealed she had cocaine, fentanyl, and the date r*pe drug in her system, while Cabrales-Arzola overdosed from a combination of cocaine, fentanyl, and ecstasy.

CBS' 48 Hours is slated to reveal all the recent updates in the case against David Brian Pearce this Saturday.

Poll : 0 votes