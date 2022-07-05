Christy Giles death: Hollywood producer David Pearce charged for murdering model and her friend

David Pearce has been charged with the murder of Christy Giles and her friend. Pearce, a Hollywood film producer and party promoter was accused of manslaughter last year. As per the latest reports, he is now facing murder charges for the deaths of Instagram model Christy Giles and her architect friend, both of whom died of a drug overdose.

Last week, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed new murder counts against 40-year-old Pearce in the deaths of 24-year-old Christy Giles and 26-year-old Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola.

In addition, 42-year-old actor Brandt Osborn was accused of being an accessory to the murders of the two women. Although he is now out on bond, an arrest warrant has been filed for him.

Michael Ansbach, a 47-year-old cameraman, initially arrested in the case, was not charged.

Christy Giles' murder charge adds to the list of Pearce's past convictions

Shortly after Christy Giles' death, Pearce was initially detained on suspicion of manslaughter, while Osborn and Ansbach were charged with being accomplices to the crime.

In the hours before the victims' killings, all three suspects, according to the police, attended a warehouse party with the women. Afterward, Christy Giles and Hilda Cabrales-Arzola spent the night at Pearce's apartment.

Before last week, Pearce had already pleaded not guilty to two counts of forcible r*pe, one count of r*pe of an unconscious or sleeping person, and one count of s*xual pen*tration with a foreign object. As a result, Pearce is facing further assault charges against seven women.

Pearce remained in jail since December 2021 on charges of assaulting four women between 2010 and 2020.

According to one of the alleged victims, Pearce handed her a whiskey that caused her to pass out. The victim alleged that while she was unconscious, Pearce assaulted her. Reportedly, he even threatened to harm her family after she was able to fight him off, a probation officer said in a report.

Another woman alleged that Pearce harassed her while she was asleep and then threatened to harm her loved ones.

The aftermath of the charges

After the murder charges were announced, Christy Giles' family took to Instagram saying,

"Finally! Justice is coming.”

Pearce is expected to appear in court on July 11 and will enter a not guilty plea, his attorney Jacob Glucksman said. He further stated that Pearce "adamantly and strongly denies any connection to these women's unfortunate deaths."

Pearce also requested the court to lower his $3.4 million bail. Meanwhile, Gluckman submitted a motion to reduce the bail amount and requested that his client be released with a GPS ankle bracelet.

Gluckman continued, stating that the amount of bail set should be appropriate for the charges he is 'currently' facing, not for matters that are currently "pure speculation and media fodder."

The attorney also disputed the assault allegations, claiming that the incident was not reported until years later and that the District Attorney's office dismissed the most recent one in 2020 for lack of proof.

According to the motion, Pearce's work as a freelance event planner does not make him financially capable of paying the bail amount. Plus, his medical issues place him at significant risk of getting infected with COVID while in jail.

