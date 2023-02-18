WATCH: Video shows Julissa Thaler calling judge “garbage” after getting life sentence over Eli Hart murder

On Thursday, February 17, 2023, Minnesota mother Julissa Thaler, convicted of killing Eli Hart, her 6-year-old son, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In an outburst during the sentencing hearing, Thaler called the judge “garbage” when asked if she wanted to address the court.

Disclaimer: This article contains depiction of violence. Discretion is advised.

The video that captured the outburst showed 29-year-old Julissa Thaler being escorted to the courtroom for the sentencing hearing. Shortly after being seated, Hennepin County District Judge Jay Quam asked her if she wished to address the court, to which Thaler responded:

“I’m innocent. F**k you all. You’re garbage. That is all, your honour.”

Julissa Thaler was sentenced to life in prison for shooting her son nine times

On Thursday, Hennepin County District Judge Jay Quam sentenced Julissa Thaler to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the death of her son, Eli Hart, who was allegedly shot nine times by his mother last year. While sentencing Thaler, Quam said:

“The worst thing that seems to happen to parents is to lose their child. It’s worse, though, when you don’t lose your child to something like cancer or an accident, it’s when someone takes that child from the world. What I can’t imagine, nobody can imagine, is that the person that takes the child from the world is the person that brought that child in.

He added:

“Nothing I do would bring justice to this situation. Nothing I do would relieve any of the pain that you caused by doing that.”

In May 2022, Julissa Thaler was arrested for her son’s murder after police officers discovered the six-year-old’s body in the trunk of her car during a traffic stop.

Thaler was stopped after officers were alerted that someone was driving with a smashed back windshield and without a tire. As per the New York Post, they found the mother with pieces of flesh on her body and blood in her car. Thaler justified this by saying that the blood materialized from a tampon and the flesh was from a deer she had picked up from a butcher.

Officers drove her home after she waived off their concerns. It was only later that they found Eli Hart's body in the trunk with the murder weapon beside it.

Julissa Thaler had won custody of her son ten days before the murder

According to multiple reports, Thaler had reportedly won custody of her son ten days earlier from his father, Tony Hart, who had stated multiple times that Thaler had a history of drug abuse and mental health problems. However, the courts refused to heed the complaints and granted Thaler full custody of her son.

Tony Hart has now filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Dakota County employees for failing to protect his son from his mother, who was granted full custody despite several complaints.

