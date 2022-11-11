What happened to JonBenet Ramsey? New probe re-launched into infamous 1996 cold case

Colorado police are launching a new probe into JonBenet Ramsey's murder case, nearly 26 years after she was killed at her Boulder home.

On Thursday, November 10, the Boulder Police Department announced they will consult with the Colorado Cold Case Review Team to solve the murder of the six-year-old pageant contestant, JonBenet Ramsey, who was killed in the basement of her family's home.

In December 1996, JonBenet Ramsey was found beaten and strangled in the basement of her home, hours after she was reported missing by her parents. As per Fox News, an autopsy revealed that she died of strangulation and a blow to the head. The Boulder City Medical Examiner found an 8 1/2-inch fracture in her skull.

In a news release, Boulder Police, along with the Boulder County District Attorney's Office, provided insight into a decade-long investigation that has befuddled the country.

Authorities said that in the ensuing years following the tragic death of the child, “detectives have investigated leads stemming from more than 21,000 tips,” and spoken to thousands of individuals. Authorities added that they have also partnered with multiple law enforcement agencies, including DNA labs.

JonBenet Ramsey was reported missing hours before she was found murdered at her home

On December 26, 1996, JonBenet Ramsey’s parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, called 911 in the early hours of the morning after they found their daughter missing from her bed in their Boulder home.

The parents also discovered a ransom note handwritten on a pad with a black Sharpie that belonged to the family, demanding $118,000. The victim's parents found the note strange as the extortion amount matched the workplace bonus recently received by the father.

Officers then arrived at the house and combed through the premises with the exception of the basement, where she would later be found. Later that morning, JonBenet’s father found his daughter in the basement after police asked the parents to sweep the house to see if there was any piece of evidence that would help in the case.

JonBenét's body was reportedly beaten and strangled with a garrote around her neck. She also had duct tape covering her mouth. The child's parents were cleared as suspects after authorities found no evidence linking them to the murder.

Boulder Police Chief remains hopeful about solving the mysterious death of JonBenet Ramsey

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold released a statement on the incident that has remained unresolved for over two decades.

The statement read:

"This crime has left a hole in the hearts of many, and we will never stop investigating until we find JonBenet's killer."

Herold added that his department will continue to follow every lead to solve the case that has been “a priority for the Boulder Police Department."

The statement further added:

“That includes following up on every lead and working with our policing partners and DNA experts around the country to solve this tragic case.”

John Andrew Ramsey @JRamsey_Truth This is positive. Forward progress. More work to be done to catch a killer but it can be done. This is positive. Forward progress. More work to be done to catch a killer but it can be done.

Following the announcement, JonBenet's half-brother, John Andrew Ramsey, commented on the new development in a tweet, describing it as a "forward progress" that would eventually lead them to the killer.

Poll : 0 votes