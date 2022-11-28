What did Dimone Fleming do? Bronx mom suspected of murdering two sons and hiding their bodies

In a troubling incident, Dimone Fleming, a mother of two from Bronx, New York, was accused of fatally stabbing her two young sons and then hiding their bodies in a bathtub filled with water and covered with a pile of clothes.

On Saturday, November 6, the bodies of 3-year-old Daishawn Fleming, and 11 months old Octavius Canada, were found by their father, Columbus Canada, at the apartment, a homeless shelter in the Bronx. The horrific discovery was made an hour after police, who responded to reports of carbon monoxide smells emanating from their apartment, brought their mother, Dimone Fleming, to the hospital.

Upon arrival, police reportedly found Fleming, who allegedly has a history of mental illness, naked and pacing erratically in the home she shared with her family. However, officers did not find the bodies as they were concealed beneath a pile of clothes in the bathtub.

Following the incident, the devastated family of Dimone Fleming purported that the boys were perhaps killed as she believed demons possessed them.

Police took Dimone Fleming to a hospital after she was found burning substances at her apartment

According to officials, Officers responded to a carbon monoxide-related 911 call at around 7:20 pm on Saturday after Dimone Fleming attempted to burn things - potentially identified as “Charcoal” - in her oven.

Shortly after, police found Dimone Fleming naked and behaving irrationally in her apartment and took her to a hospital after they searched the place. However, police failed to find the bodies as they were concealed in the bathtub.

Officials also added that police, after questioning the neighbor, found that the boys were with their father, Canada, who was on the fourth floor of the building at the time. Canada reportedly spent hours in his car following an argument with their mother.

After a neighbor alerted Canada of Fleming’s detainment at the hospital, he went back to the apartment and discovered the boys’ bodies with stab wounds to their torsos and necks.

Neighbors told The New York Post that Canada, inconsolable over his sons’ death, tried to revive the boys at the scene to no avail. Shortly after the gruesome discovery, authorities were called to the scene, and the boys were rushed to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

Officials confirmed the death of Dimone Fleming's sons

In a press conference, NYPD Deputy Chief Louis De Ceglie confirmed the deaths of the two young boys, saying:

“Despite the officers’ best efforts, both children succumbed to their injuries. It’s something that they are going to have to live with and think about, probably for the rest of their lives.”

30-year-old Pennsylvania resident Francis Pimentel, who was visiting his mother across the street for Thanksgiving, recounted the incident to the New York Post, saying he had seen Dimone Fleming pacing the streets while he was waiting for a taxi outside the apartment.

“She was walking and stopping and turning around and walking and stopping with both hands on the back of her head saying, ‘What I did?! What I did do?!’ I went up to her and said, ‘Miss, are you OK?’ and she stopped and looked at me, her face was crazy, and then just kept walking back and forth stop[ping] and saying, ‘What I did?! What I did do?!’ ”

In a statement to the New York Daily News, the great-aunt of two young kids, Casey Canada, said:

“Octavius would never cry—and you know babies, they cry about everything... He was a happy-go-lucky happy baby. Daishawn just wanted to play with toys. When he came over, he just wanted to play with blocks.”

Police are yet to establish a motive behind the murders while Dimone Fleming remains in custody and undergoing psychiatric care. They are yet to charge Fleming in the incident.

