The Glory’s writer Kim Eun-sook reveals she “can bring the perpetrators to hell with my money” if her daughter was bullied

The Glory’s much-awaited second part drops on Netflix on March 10, and the series’ celebrated screenwriter Kim Eun-sook answered some pertinent questions regarding the inspiration behind the acclaimed show and what she would do if she were in a similar situation in real life.

Kim Eun-sook confessed that her daughter’s query inspired her to pen down The Glory. Her daughter posed a straightforward question:

“Mom, what would hurt you more: if I beat someone to death or if I get beaten to death?”

Kim Eun-sook confessed she didn’t have a direct answer to her daughter’s query and instead poured her energies into scripting The Glory. However, she has now found the answer to that question. Kim Eun-sook revealed that if her daughter was beaten at school or bullied mercilessly, she would bring the perpetrators to justice using her power, influence, and money.

“If [my daughter] was beaten to death, there would be a solution. From my point of view, it’s this: I can bring the perpetrators to hell with my money.”

The Glory’s writer Kim Eun-sook revealed that her daughter was the inspiration behind the show

Netflix @netflix The Glory is back — with a vengeance. Part 2 premieres March 10 The Glory is back — with a vengeance. Part 2 premieres March 10 https://t.co/dlk8khmeRI

The Glory's screenwriter Kim Eun-suk elaborated on the prior comment by saying that the series was inspired by her daughter. When her daughter asked her if she would prefer bullying and beating other kids (being the perpetrator) or getting beaten or bullied instead (being the victim).

The question shocked the celebrated screenwriter, who had no direct answers to the question and instead poured her energies into writing the script for The Glory. She revealed that a real-life incident also inspired her to pen down the script of The Glory.

kath @kdramatreats We're really getting the most awaited Part 2 of #TheGlory tomorrow in NETFLIX!!! WE'RE SEATED We're really getting the most awaited Part 2 of #TheGlory tomorrow in NETFLIX!!! WE'RE SEATED 🔥 https://t.co/2Hf49piQ7o

Additionally, Kim Eun-sook shared that Moon Dong-eun’s ultimate fight against her perpetrators is to give relief to real-life victims of school violence and them getting a sense of delayed justice through The Glory.

For instance, in a shocking scene depicted in the show, a young Moon Dong-eun (played by Jung Ji-so) is brutally assaulted by Park Yeon-jin and her gang (the young version is played by Shin Ye-eun). In the horrifying scene, her hand is burnt with a hair iron.

Dee☁️ @fleurfuschia

#TheGlory Not my usual type of show to watch because I find the topic of bullying quite triggering, but this show had me at the edge of my seat for all 8 episodes, I can’t wait for Glory Part 2 in 2 days! Not my usual type of show to watch because I find the topic of bullying quite triggering, but this show had me at the edge of my seat for all 8 episodes, I can’t wait for Glory Part 2 in 2 days! #TheGlory https://t.co/4fl3YI83ug

The event was based on a true story that took place in South Korea's Cheon-ju district in 2006, during which the perpetrator burned the victim with a hair iron, scratched her chest with a hairpin, and stole all of her money. Shortly after the event became public, the perpetrator was taken into custody, sending shivers down everyone's spine.

Last month, K-digest's YouTube Channel uploaded an interview with the real victim that inspired the bullying incident depicted in The Glory. The victim, named Park Sung-min, revealed that she was traumatized for life and found it hard to trust anyone after the trauma she had to undergo.

Park Sung-min admitted to being viciously bullied and having her hand severely burned on occasion, and that she had not mustered the courage to watch The Glory as she was too scared. Additionally, she revealed that the bullies also targeted her younger brother and harassed him a lot.

rina welcomes JP corrections @rinarinachan07 One of the poignant things about The Glory was that the main character was mostly bullied by other women. Women bullying other women is pretty common, and that sucks. We already get enough sht from the male population. One of the poignant things about The Glory was that the main character was mostly bullied by other women. Women bullying other women is pretty common, and that sucks. We already get enough sht from the male population.

Park Sung-min also shared that it makes her angry that her perpetrators are living a happy and fulfilling life and have shown no signs of remorse or guilt and gaslighted her many times during their school days that she deserved to be bullied.

The incident was brought to light at their graduation ceremony, but the perpetrators received a very light punishment of 40 hours of volunteer service and only one week of suspension.

Park Sung-min revealed that coming on the show and making her life story public is the best form of revenge against her perpetrators.

The Glory’s Kim Eun-sook reveals why the series is rated 19+

Ace screenwriter Kim Eun-sook has revealed why the series is rated 19+ because it is about Moon Dong-eun’s journey of revenge and redemption, where she uses immoral and unlawful means to get back at her perpetrators and not use the country’s law and judiciary. Hence, it is fair that the show is rated 19+.

The second installment, which debuts on March 10, will be a staggering 51 minutes longer than the first installment, which debuted on December 30 of the previous year.

The Korea Media Rating Board rated the second part of the revenge-thriller series as unsuitable for teenagers, preferably anyone below 18. The series contains substance abuse, violence, smoking, and s*xual expression.

Poll : 0 votes