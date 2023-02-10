The Glory Part 2 releases new posters contrast the two sides of Song Hye-kyo

The new posters for the highly anticipated K-drama The Glory Part 2 have finally been released, and fans are already abuzz with excitement. The upcoming installment promises to continue the thrilling story of the protagonist, Moon Dong-eun, on her journey for retribution.

The Glory is a Korean thriller television show that has taken the world by storm. The series follows a woman named Moon Dong-eun, who has spent the last decade harboring a desire for vengeance and planning her revenge against high school bullies who have left her with chronic trauma and wounded both her body and her mind.

Song Hye-kyo's character, Moon Dong-eun, is featured on the newly released posters for Part 2 alongside each of the eight other characters whose lives are intricately entwined with hers.

“She is my salvation”: Latest Posters of The Glory depict the two sides of Moon Dong-eun

The new posters offer a tantalizing glimpse into the world of The Glory Part 2, showcasing the incredible talent and intense drama that fans have come to love. Each character is depicted in a dynamic and powerful pose, capturing the intensity and drive that fuel Moon Dong-eun’s vengeful plan.

Joo Yeo-jeong (played by Lee Do-hyun), Kang Hyeon-nam (played by Yeom Hye-ran), and Ha Do-yeong (played by Jung Sung-il) are three primary characters who stand in agreement with Moon Dong-eun. She is shown standing to the right of the audience in each of the three posters, and she is either looking at them with a kind expression or smiling gently.

The captions in each of the three posters indicate the feelings of the characters towards Moon Dong-eun. While the one with Heom Hye-ran states that she is glad she started to dream, the one next to Ha Do-yeong makes him confront his reality and stand up for what is right instead of continuing to play oblivious to all the vices around him. The caption on the poster with Lee Do-hyun read:

“She is my salvation.”

Moon Dong-eun's perspective and expression towards the group of perpetrators that consists of Park Yeon-jin (played by Lim Ji-yeon), Jeon Jae-joon (played by Park Sung-hoon), Lee Sa-ra (played by Kim Hieora), Choi Hye-jeong (played by Cha Joo-young), and Son Myeong-oh (played by Kim Geon-woo) is entirely different, putting her retributive side on stark display.

Moon Dong-eun is positioned above them, her hands ominously holding on to each character as she watches them below. This gives the impression of her triumphing and meting out punishment to all the perpetrators.

The posters describe her emotions of loathing, fury, and vengeance towards the people who made her life miserable and caused her to spend her entire life plotting her revenge. The caption at the center of the poster read, "Your soul, which laughed in joy throughout all of it," "Those leering eyes," "The hand that mocked and broke others," "The lips that laughed at others' misfortune," and "The feet that were eager to inflict pain upon others."

Part 2 of The Glory will premiere on March 10.

