The Glory part 2 drops a gripping new trailer featuring Song Hye-kyo

The blockbuster K-drama The Glory is all set to return with its much-awaited part 2. Heightening the anticipation for the show is a new teaser trailer that depicts the vengeful side of Song Hye-kyo. The trailer gives a glimpse into the journey to the show's crescendo, which is bound to be dramatic.

Netflix Korea unveiled a unique clip on Monday, January 23, that included moments from both the first part and the impending second part. Song Hye Kyo, who portrays the show's protagonist Moon Dong-eun, narrates a special letter addressed to the show's primary antagonist, Park Yeon-jin.

Netflix’s The Glory is a thriller K-drama that revolves around the story of a former victim of school bullying, Moon Dong-eun. She harbored a desire for vengeance against high school bullies who left lifelong wounds on her physically and mentally. Dong-eun spent the last decade planning her revenge against a gang of bullies, led by Park Yeo-jin.

Ever since its release last year, the show has garnered international acclaim.

“I thought about this every day”: Trailer of The Glory part 2 gives a glimpse into the revenge of Moon Dong-eun

Part 1 of The Glory left viewers on a cliffhanger, thus raising anticipation for part 2 of the show. The latest trailer gives a unique insight into the upcoming agenda of the show’s revenge-driven protagonist, Moon Dong-eun.

The trailer kicks off with the narration of the last letter written by Moon Dong-eun to Park Yeo-jin. In part 1, viewers witnessed Dong-eun, who was driven by the singular goal of destroying the lives of her bullies, write letters to Park Yeo-jin, her primary nemesis.

The opening of the letter indicates Dong-eun’s ardent desire to forget Yeo-jin and all her allies. It poignantly states:

“To Yeon Jin, who I miss. I thought about this every day, Yeon Jin. Where should I reunite with you? When I see you again, I hope I forget your name and your face. I hope I could not remember you and go 'do I know you'.”

Continuing, Dong-eun states that her animosity is not only directed towards Park Yeo-jin but all those who maintained any association with her. Further, she lists down the vile and inhuman behavior of the bullies, which makes her hate them to the point where she is obsessed with taking revenge.

She narrates:

“Your feet that led to someone else's pain, and those feet which walked along yours. Your mouth that laughed at someone else's misery, and all the lips that k*ssed yours. Your shallow eyes and all those eyes met with yours. Your hands that mocked and broke others, and all the hands that held yours. And your soul that loved all those moments."

In conclusion, the letter reveals Moon Dong-eun's final plan and it states her resolve to see it to the very end. It read:

"I plan to go to the end, Yeon Jin. I hope you still want to see me dance, Yeon Jin. Of course, that dance will be the dance of a beheader. To Yeon Jin, who I dearly wanted to kill, this is my last letter to you."

The upcoming part of The Glory is set to premiere on March 10 on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes