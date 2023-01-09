“Will roll like a snowball”: The Glory’s Kim Eun-sook reveals what fans can expect from the second season of the hit K-drama

Netflix’s latest K-drama, The Glory, starring Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Jung Ji-so, Shin Ye-eun, and Lim Ji-yeon, amongst others, is earning praise from fans across the world.

The 16-episode revenge-thriller series penned by screenwriter Kim Eun-sook boasts crisp writing, stellar direction, camerawork, and impressive acting performances by the entire cast.

Hence, the anticipation for season two, which drops sometime in March this year, is high amongst viewers. During a recent reaction and commentary special episode, The Glory’s writer Kim Eun-sook dished on what fans can expect from season two.

Without giving away much, Kim Eun-sook revealed that season two will be bigger and better than the first one, and everything will “snowball into something bigger.”

“In part two, all the relationships that have been woven so far will roll like a snowball. As it rolls, the snowball will get bigger and bigger, making it more fun and cool to watch.”

The Glory’s writer Kim Eun-sook reveals she was inspired by true events

Netflix’s The Glory dropped its first season on December 30, 2022, and has been earning glowing reviews from fans and critics worldwide.

The series follows the story of Moon Dong-eun, played by Jung Ji-so (younger version), and Song Hye-kyo (adult version), who is incessantly bullied and tortured by a gang of bullies in school, headed by Park Yeon-jin, played by Shin Ye-eun (younger version) and Lim Ji-yeon (older version).

Moon Dong-eun drops out of school due to the torture she faces and promises herself and her bullies that she will return to take revenge against them. Almost 18 years later, the adult Moon Dong-eun returns to her bullies’ life as an elementary school teacher to take revenge against them.

The Glory’s writer Kim Eun-sook revealed she was inspired by true events and incidents when penning down the script for the show.

The ace writer revealed that she got the idea from her teenage daughter, who is in her sophomore year of high school. Kim Eun-sook’s daughter asked the rhetorical question -

“Mom, would you be more heartbroken if I beat someone to death or if I got beat to death by someone else?”

Although Kim Eun-sook was shocked by her daughter’s startling revelations, she quickly began penning the script for The Glory, based on the idea of a victim’s revenge against her own perpetrators.

Many instances in The Glory are also inspired by real-life incidents. In a shocking scene depicted in the show, Park Yeon-jin and her minions burn Moon Dong-eun’s arm using a hot hair iron.

The scene was inspired by a real-life incident where the perpetrator ‘K’ burnt victim ‘J’ with a hair iron, caused grave injury marks on the victim’s chest and breasts and stole all her money. It was later revealed that the perpetrator was arrested after the incident came to light.

As part of her extensive research for The Glory, Kim Eun-sook spoke to multiple victims of school violence, trying to understand their psyche and thought processes. Her research brought to light that victims of school violence would want to take revenge against their tormentors if given a choice.

Kim Eun-sook shared that through the series, she wants to encourage victims of school violence to start afresh in life and leave their traumatic past behind.

The Glory to return with a second season in March

The first season ended at a high point when Park Yeon-jin found out that Moon Dong-eun’s apartment was right opposite her spatial bungalow and discovered pictures of the bully gang, implying that her revenge plan was long in the making.

The first season of the revenge-thriller series has ranked third in Netflix’s non-English category and eighth in the overall rankings for TV shows, boasting 25,410,000 hours of cumulative viewing time merely three days after its release.

The second season will return sometime in March 2023, and fans are already anticipating its return.

The Glory marks Kim Eun-sook’s second collaboration with Song Hye-kyo after the popular romance-drama Descendants of the Sun opposite Song Joong-ki.

