When is The Glory season 2 coming out? Release date and all you need to know

After a successful first season, Song Hye-kyo starrer The Glory will premiere its second and final installment on March 10, 2023, on Netflix.

The first season of the gripping revenge thriller, which premiered on December 30, revolved around Moon Dong-eun, who was bullied by a gang of school students led by Park Yeon-jin.

The brutal bullying led the former to withdraw from school and start plotting her bullies’ downfall. She took a job as Park Yeon-jin’s daughter’s elementary school teacher and planned to seduce her husband.

The Glory part two release new stills featuring Song Hye-kyo and Lee Do-hyun

Netflix @netflix The Glory Part 2 premieres March 10 — FIRST LOOK: The Glory Part 2 premieres March 10 — FIRST LOOK: https://t.co/u1g5bJ0Ntw

On Wednesday, January 18, Netflix released brand new stills for The Glory featuring cast members Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Jung Sung-ill, and Park Sung-hoon, among others.

The first part ended with Park Yeon-jin (Lim Ji-yeon) and Ha Do-yeong (Park Sung-hoon) discovering Moon Dong-eun’s apartment opposite their spatial bungalow. They also found pictures of Park Yeon-jin’s notorious bully gang pasted on her walls, hinting that Moon Dong-eun’s revenge plan has been in the works for a long time.

Towards the end, the women get into a scuffle, pulling the curtains on the first part and raising the excitement for the second season.

Based on the newly released stills for the series' second season, we see Moon Dong-eun, looking to her left, tears brimming in her eyes as she fixes her gaze on something. In another still, Joo Yeo-jeong (Lee Do-hyun) looks at Moon Dong-eun intensely. In the third still, Park Yeon-jin is making a serious phone call.

The Glory season 2 still featuring Song Hye-kyo (Image via Netflix)

The Glory season 2 still featuring Lee Do-hyun (Image via Netflix)

The Glory season 2 still featuring Lim Ji-yeon (Image via Netflix)

In the fourth still, Jeon Jae-joon (Park Sung-hoon) is standing in front of the police station, covered in blood. Joo Yeo-jeong and Ha Do-yeong (Jung Sung-ill) play an interesting game of Go.

The Glory season 2 still featuring Park Sung-hoon (Image via Netflix)

The Glory season 2 still featuring Jung Sung-ill (Image via Netflix)

Screenwriter Kim Eun-sook, who penned both seasons of the revenge-thriller series, promised more excitement, intensity, and adventure on Moon Dong-eun’s journey of revenge and redemption in the second and final part of the show.

Director Ahn Gil-ho promised viewers that all the loose ends will be tied up as the ongoing battle between Moon Dong-eun and Park Yeon-jin reaches the pinnacle. Ahn Gil-ho also stated that the perpetrators will be punished for their actions as justice will be served in Moon Dong-eun’s favor.

The Glory is rated 19+ on Netflix

daisy han @kdramadaisy



the making films are so heartwarming

#TheGlory



Song hyekyo got slapped for real and jiyeon keeps saying sorry 🥹 yeeun with jiso too, she keeps saying sorry after all those bullying scenesthe making films are so heartwarming Song hyekyo got slapped for real and jiyeon keeps saying sorry 🥹 yeeun with jiso too, she keeps saying sorry after all those bullying scenes 😂 the making films are so heartwarming #TheGloryhttps://t.co/lE1uaWKgd8

The gory revenge saga explores various themes like school bullying, Korea’s class divide, capitalism, domestic violence, and revenge, amongst others.

Screenwriter Kim Eun-sook revealed that the idea of writing a show first struck her when her high-school daughter asked her if she would rather get beaten or beat someone.

The acclaimed screenwriter, who has penned classics such as Descendants of the Sun, Mr Sunshine, amongst others, began researching brutal school bullying in South Korean schools, spoke to victims, and began writing the story.

Kim Eun-sook shared that various instances from the show were inspired by real-life events. In a horrific real-life crime, the perpetrator burnt the victim’s arms with a hot curling iron, scratched their chest with pins, and forcefully stole their money. The school authorities punished the bully once the incident came to light.

Kim Eun-sook revealed that the series is rated 19+ with an adult certification due to the mature themes of s*x and violence seen in the series.

Also, Moon Dong-eun’s journey of revenge is a personal one instead of her seeking judicial help to put the perpetrators behind bars and hence, welcomed the decision to rate it 19+.

Poll : 0 votes