Who is Ohm Pawat? Bullying scandal explained as Thai actor issues apology in wake of The Glory effect

The Glory, penned by Kim Eun-sook, stars Song Hye-kyo in the titular role of Moon Dong-eun, who plots an elaborate revenge plan against her high school bullies to avenge all the trauma she suffered. The show has been trending on Netflix’s Global Top 10 rankings and has earned praise worldwide.

The Glory effect? Thai actor Ohm Pawat apologizes for his past bullying scandal

Ohm Pawat, aka Pawat Chittsawangdee, was born on March 22, 2000. He made his acting debut in 2016 as Frame in the drama Make it Right. However, he gained global popularity in 2021 with the BL (Boy Love) drama Bad Buddy, where he portrayed the protagonist Napat Pat Jindapat opposite Korapat Kirdpan.

Earlier this year, Ohm Pawat’s former school friends took to social media, revealing how the Bad Buddy actor bullied them in their school days. Initially ignoring the matter, Ohm Pawat took to social media on Sunday, January 8, to issue a detailed statement apologizing for his past behavior and his former bullying days.

According to the allegations, Ohm Pawat mocked an autistic child in his former school, teased the girls, and soaked one kid by throwing soda at them.

Almost a week after the allegations surfaced online, Ohm Pawat took to his social media account to apologize to his former schoolmates, explaining that they were just mere “pranks” and that he did not understand the gravity of the situation at the time.

He also apologized to the victim’s parents for causing them trauma. K-pop fans have credited Song Hye-kyo’s drama The Glory for this statement from Ohm Pawat. Fans believe the Thai actor was influenced by the drama’s theme and rendered an apology before it was too late.

A complete translation of the apology can be read in the post below.

Netizens believe The Glory acted as a catalyst in Ohm Pawat's case

The popular Korean drama The Glory deals with school violence, bullying, ragging, capitalism, class divide, domestic abuse, substance abuse, mental health, and revenge at its core.

In the drama, Mon Dong-eun comes back into her bully, Park Yeon-jin’s life, to wreak havoc and make her pay for all the trauma she put her through in high school. K-drama fans felt the series was instrumental in Ohm Pawat issuing a quick apology before the matter got out of hand and tarnished his image further.

리리 ♡ 🍊⚖️🔮 @blueskypallette



#TheGlory

twitter.com/ohmpawatt/stat… Ohmpawat @ohmpawatt 🏻 ผมขออนุญาตอธิบายเรื่องที่เกิดขึ้นนะครับ ผมขออนุญาตอธิบายเรื่องที่เกิดขึ้นนะครับ 🙏🏻 https://t.co/jnMM9i5EdG Many past school violence is brought up after the series is released, trending in Thainetz social medias, including several celebrities that did abused people in the past. One of the effect is that Ohmpawat's public apology Many past school violence is brought up after the series is released, trending in Thainetz social medias, including several celebrities that did abused people in the past. One of the effect is that Ohmpawat's public apology#TheGlorytwitter.com/ohmpawatt/stat…

Incidentally, The Glory was the most-watched series on Netflix during the first week of January. The accusations against Ohm Pawat started appearing after the series gained traction in Thailand. Fans felt the victims were inspired by Song Hye-kyo’s show to publicly call out their bullies.

Fans began trending “Thai The Glory” on Twitter, where victims came forward to narrate their stories of being bullied and the trauma they faced.

리리 ♡ 🍊⚖️🔮 @blueskypallette



Like its own It is said that Ohmpawat bullied his austistic classmate in the past. However, there were many cases and celebrities that brought up as abuser, making it "Thai The Glory" is trending,Like its own #Metoo movement but for school violence after the drama airs #TheGlory It is said that Ohmpawat bullied his austistic classmate in the past. However, there were many cases and celebrities that brought up as abuser, making it "Thai The Glory" is trending, Like its own #Metoo movement but for school violence after the drama airs #TheGlory https://t.co/FPsWfTOnYV

notpannchoa/notpannkpop/notnetizenbuzz @notpannchoa2 [ notnetizenbuzz ] 'The Glory' hype prompts Thai actor to come forward with his own school bullying apology [ notnetizenbuzz ] 'The Glory' hype prompts Thai actor to come forward with his own school bullying apology https://t.co/pyLHqP70f2

10 years of anaïs 🎞🧺 @intunanonx a thai individual kindly translated the situation for me and cleared up what exactly is happening so here you go for inter fans who want to know what is being said and what accusations a thai individual kindly translated the situation for me and cleared up what exactly is happening so here you go for inter fans who want to know what is being said and what accusations https://t.co/ibO760CQpj

Tinn - msp era 🎸 @geminiscuteee - omg ohm pawat posted an apology letter on his twitter account rn, he admitted his bullying issue in highschool. - omg ohm pawat posted an apology letter on his twitter account rn, he admitted his bullying issue in highschool. https://t.co/plIYSR60dY

Lily Nguyen @tieunien Many Korean artist can't continue their career because these problems are so serious twitter.com/ohmpawatt/stat… Ohmpawat @ohmpawatt 🏻 ผมขออนุญาตอธิบายเรื่องที่เกิดขึ้นนะครับ ผมขออนุญาตอธิบายเรื่องที่เกิดขึ้นนะครับ 🙏🏻 https://t.co/jnMM9i5EdG "Being a kid" isn't a good reason of bullying other people. #ohmpawat It's a minor criminal, not a silly mistake of a kidMany Korean artist can't continue their career because these problems are so serious "Being a kid" isn't a good reason of bullying other people. #ohmpawat It's a minor criminal, not a silly mistake of a kid 😠 Many Korean artist can't continue their career because these problems are so serious 😰 twitter.com/ohmpawatt/stat…

Ohm Pawat isn’t the only Thai actor accused of being a school bully. Another Thai actor, Gulf Kanawut, known for his role as Type in TharnType: The Series, has also been accused of school bullying, and fans are hoping that the actor takes inspiration from the revenge-thriller series and apologize to his victims if he is guilty of being a school bully.

The Glory will air its second part in March 2023

Golden @netflixgolden revenge drama The Glory is officially in the #1 spot with 82.48M hours viewed revenge drama The Glory is officially in the #1 spot with 82.48M hours viewed 🔥 https://t.co/4JEL0w7w0V

Song Hye-kyo’s The Glory, which premiered its first installment on December 30, 2022, has become the most-watched non-English drama on Netflix with 82.48 M hours viewed this week alone.

The first season’s last episode ended with Park Yeon-jin discovering Moon Dong-eun’s apartment right opposite her sprawling bungalow. She was shocked to discover that her and the bully gang’s pictures were pasted on the walls, proving that the revenge plan was long in the making.

The women get into a scuffle in Moon Dong-eun’s apartment, and the series ends there, leaving scope for a high-intensity drama in the second installment of the series, scheduled to air sometime in March 2023.

