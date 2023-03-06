The Glory’s writer Kim Eun-suk reveals the second part will have “soda and mala” flavours

Ahead of the premiere of the second season of The Glory, writer Kim Eun-suk revealed that the second part of the highly-anticipated series will have “soda and mala flavors”. In Korean, “soda and mala flavors” means refreshing yet spicy.

In a statement given to the Korean news outlet Maeil Business Newspaper, the celebrated screenwriter revealed that audiences can expect the second installment of The Glory to be a lot spicier than the first one with newer elements to make it spicy and exciting, yet retaining the essence of the original.

The Glory is a thrilling revenge saga that follows the story of Moon Dong-eun, played by Song Hye-kyo, who is brutally bullied and harassed by a notorious clique led by Park Yeon-jin, portrayed by Lim Ji-yeon.

She drops out of school and vows to avenge her bullies, dedicating the next two decades of her life to plot the perfect revenge plan against Park Yeon-jin and her cronies to bring her ultimate downfall.

The first part consisting of eight episodes premiered on December 30 and the second and final part will premiere on March 10.

The Glory’s second part will be 51 minutes longer than the first part

The same Korean media outlet, Maeil Business Newspaper revealed that the second part will be a staggering 51 minutes longer than the first part. The Korea Media Rating Board rated the second part of The Glory as unsuitable for teenagers, preferably anyone below 18.

The board stated that the much-awaited second installment of The Glory contains smoking, substance abuse, violence, and s*xual expression. The first installment too received a similar rating where the series was deemed inappropriate for teenagers, violence, and at risk of imitation. The warning read:

“The show contains the union and punishment of victims of abuse and the downfall of the attackers, and it continuously depicts smoking, use of drugs, sexual expression, and abusive language repeatedly.”

jurina @jungeunbean cant wait for the glory part 2!



song hye kyo you will always be famous cant wait for the glory part 2!song hye kyo you will always be famous https://t.co/HLkNpA4zfW

Additionally, the second part of The Glory will be an hour longer than the first installment. The first part consisted of eight episodes ranging from 55 to 70 minutes with a total of 384 minutes and 7 seconds.

However, the next eight parts of The Glory will have 435 minutes and 14 minutes—an increase of about 51 minutes, roughly an hour more than the previous season.

The first part ended with Park Yeon-jin discovering Moon Dong-eun’s apartment which is right opposite her spatial bungalow. She also discovered pictures of herself and the bully gang pasted on her walls, revealing the extent of her revenge plan.

On the other hand, Park Yeon-jin’s husband Ha Do-yeon, discovers his wife’s criminal past and is angry and disappointed in her. Viewers are excited to see which side he picks in the second part of the revenge-thriller series.

The Glory’s second part might re-introduce viewers to Moon Dong-eun’s mother

The Glory’s second part will have some high-octane drama and intense moments that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Eagle-eyed anonymous fans on the internet heavily dissected the trailer for the upcoming series, and made some interesting revelations about part two.

The second part might re-introduce audiences to Moon Dong-eun’s mother who abandoned her after receiving a hefty amount as a bribe from Park Yeon-jin. Fans believe that Park Yeon-jin will bring her back to rattle Moon Dong-eun.

There is also a moment when Joo Yeo-jeong, played by Lee Do-hyun, is examining Park Yeon-jin’s face and viewers believe that perhaps he is gauging her facial measurements for a potential plastic surgery in the future predicted for future.

Fans are predicting that in the end, Moon Dong-eun will burn Park Yeon-jin with a hot curl iron in a similar fashion, leaving her face unrecognizable in the end. Moon Dong-eun will also ensure Park Yeon-jin is isolated in the end and is left all alone. Eventually, Moon Dong-eun will replace Park Yeon-jin in her life and start living her arch nemesis’ dream life.

This was predicted when Song Hye-kyo tells Lim Ji-yeon:

“From today, my dream is you, Park Yeon Jin.”

The revenge-thriller series will stream the remaining eight episodes on Netflix on March 10.

Poll : 0 votes