YouTuber Minhoaurs predicts that The Glory’s latest trailer foreshadows the jaw-dropping climax

Netflix’s The Glory has been making waves after the release of its first part, the first eight episodes of the series. Penned by Kim Eun-sook and directed by Ahn Gil-ho, the gripping revenge-thriller drama touches upon the topic of school bullying, where a young high-school girl, Moon Dong-eun, is brutally bullied by a notorious gang of students.

Tortured and harassed, she withdraws from school but not before vowing that she will take revenge against the school bully gang. Almost two decades later, she returns as her bully Park Yeon-jin’s child’s homeroom teacher to exact her revenge. She also plans to seduce her husband, Ha Do-yeong, as part of her ultimate plan.

With the release date for the show's second season inching closer, YouTuber Minhoaurs has predicted a potential jaw-dropping end to Netflix's The Glory based on the trailer for the upcoming season.

YouTuber Minhoaurs predicts that The Glory’s victim might transform into her bully and snatch away her life

According to YouTuber Minhoaurs’ latest video on the popular Netflix series, the trailer for The Glory’s second season contains easter eggs for a potentially gripping climax.

YouTuber Minhoaurs feels the constant reference to the hot iron curl used to burn Moon Dong-eun is a crucial clue and will play an important role in the victim’s revenge against her perpetrator (Park Yeon-jin).

YouTuber Minhoaurs feels that Moon Dong-eun will eventually transform into Park Yeon-jin and snatch the dream job, lifestyle, and husband she created for herself over other people’s sufferings.

The YouTuber has stated that fire is a foreshadowing theme in The Glory and that in the end, Park Yeon-jin will be burnt with the same hot iron curl she used on Moon Dong-eun and several other students.

To attest to their words, they mentioned Moon Dong-eun’s dialogue from one of the previous episodes, which indicates that karma will do justice to Moon Dong-eun and Park Yeon-jin will reach her salvation in The Glory.

"An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth".

Mirna @Mirnalove45

the husband will be on Eun side because it you notice all the people on Eun side have the same background with white flower that are open , the husband has white flower , the Bullies have the yellow flowers and different color background . #TheGlory theorythe husband will be on Eun side because it you notice all the people on Eun side have the same background with white flower that are open , the husband has white flower , the Bullies have the yellow flowers and different color background . #TheGlory theory the husband will be on Eun side because it you notice all the people on Eun side have the same background with white flower that are open , the husband has white flower , the Bullies have the yellow flowers and different color background . https://t.co/VtG09DJGWj

The YouTuber further stated that once Park Yeon-jin suffers brutal burns, Moon Dong-eun will take her place in her life. She will become Ha Do-yeong’s wife and Ha Ye-sol’s new mother. She will live in Park Yeon-jin’s fancy bungalow and enjoy the luxuries she could never have.

The hint lies in one of Moon Dong-eun’s dialogue from past episodes of The Glory.

"The game is won by taking territories your opponent carefully built. It's beautiful”.

YouTuber Minhoaurs stated that Moon Dong-eun telling Park Yeon-jin that “My dream is you, Park Yeon Jin,” foreshadows that Moon Dong-eun will be taking over Park Yeon-jin’s life and get everybody in her life to go against her.

The YouTuber stated that Park Yeon-jin’s downfall beyond redemption is Moon Dong-eun’s goal.

YouTuber Minhoaurs has made a wild prediction that Moon Dong-eun might even get plastic surgery towards the end of the drama to get rid of all the scars and burn marks forever.

The Glory’s hit iron scene is based on a real-life incident

timmie ˢʷᵉᵉᵗⁱᵉ @popsiclekdrama I have finished #TheGlory part 1 and the bullying scene (hot iron burning scene) triggered me so much. Cause it reminds me of the real incident happened here in my country which was similar to it but WAY WORSE than that. And that makes me think how could a human be that cruel? I have finished #TheGlory part 1 and the bullying scene (hot iron burning scene) triggered me so much. Cause it reminds me of the real incident happened here in my country which was similar to it but WAY WORSE than that. And that makes me think how could a human be that cruel?

The Glory’s gut-wrenching hot iron scene in the drama, when Park Yeon-jin brutally burns Moon Dong-eun with hot iron curls, leaving permanent scars on her body and soul, is inspired by a real-life event.

Writer Kim Eun-sook revealed that the hot iron curl scene was based on events in 2006 when a girl brutally burnt her classmate with a hot iron, scratched her chest with pins, and snatched all her money.

The torture continued for 20 days, and eventually, the perpetrators were punished for their brutal acts. The scene was recently parodied on SNL Korea season 3, which earned fans backlash for its insensitivity.

