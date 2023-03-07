“Funny but shocking”: The Glory’s cast members react to a shocking fan theory ahead of the premiere of the second part

The Glory’s second season is all set to premiere on March 10 on Netflix and with the much-awaited second installment being only three days away, the cast decided to read some fan theories proposed by ardent admirers of the show.

They debunked a lot of fan theories, deeming them impossible to execute. However, one gruesome theory took everyone by surprise with how shocking and well-thought-out it was.

Actor Jung Sung-ill, who plays Ha Do-yeong, Park Yeon-jin’s husband, broke the collective silence by revealing that it was “funny but shocking” and wondered how this would pan out in The Glory if this was implemented.

The Glory’s cast members laud the impressive fan theory ahead of the release of the second part

The Glory’s cast members, consisting of Jung Sung-ill, Park Sung-hoon, Kim Gun-woo, Kim Hie-ora, and Cha Joo-young, reviewed some impressive fan theories on the Netflix K-Content YouTube channel.

Although there were many interesting fan theories, one shocking fan theory made everyone sit up and take notice. One anonymous fan theorized that Moon Dong-eun, played by Song Hye-kyo, will bury her bullies in the same cement used by Jaepyeong Construction. Notably, Park Yeon-jin’s husband, Ha Do-yeong, is the CEO of Jaepyeong Construction.

The cement will then be used for unique projects like building homes for the homeless and orphans, fulfilling one of Moon Dong-eun’s greatest wishes. Each house would be named after the key bullies who harassed and tortured her in her high-school days.

Furthermore, the fan stated that it will be Ha Do-yeong’s way of apologizing to Moon Dong-eun at the conclusion of The Glory.

The Glory’s cast members collectively gasped at the chilling fan theory, with actor Jung Sung-ill chiming in that if the series finale does pan out like this, it will be “funny and shocking.” He even named the houses after the bullies’ names, adding villa as a suffix.

Actor Park Sung-hoon, who plays Jeon Jae-joon, one of the bullies, said solemnly that if this does turn out to be true, it would be horrible.

Park Sung-hoon and Kim Gun-woo, on the other hand, couldn't help but praise the impressive fan theory and agreed that incorporating the fan theory into The Glory would make the series more gripping. Park Sung-hoon also complimented the unnamed fan, saying they should pursue a career in screenwriting and become as big as Kim Eun-suk (The Glory’s screenwriter).

The cast clarified that Moon Dong-eun will not forgive her bullies in the end after crafting an elaborate plan to avenge Park Yeon-jin and her cronies. Park Sung-hoon added:

“School bullying should never be forgiven.”

The Glory will be 51 minutes longer than the first part

In a statement given to Korean news outlet Maeil Business Newspaper, screenwriter Kim Eun-suk revealed that the second installment of the Song Hye-kyo starrer is a lot spicier and juicer than the first part while retaining the essence of the original.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that the second part of the revenge thriller will be 51 minutes longer than the first part. The first part consisted of eight episodes ranging from 55 to 70 minutes, for a total of 384 minutes and 7 seconds. However, the second will have 435 minutes and 14 minutes, almost an extra hour of the gripping revenge thriller series.

Notably, the Korea Media Rating Board rated the second part of the riveting series as unsuitable for teenagers, preferably anyone below 18.

The first part premiered on December 30, and the second and final part will premiere on March 10.

