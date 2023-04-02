"I almost had a heart attack": Fans react as Tamra Judge pretends to release RHOC trailer as April Fools prank

RHOC’s return has been much anticipated, and fans have been waiting. On April 1, 2023, they got a sneak peek of what to expect from the upcoming season, or so they thought, as Tamra Judge, who has been a cast member since season three, pretended to release season 17’s trailer as a joke.

As soon as the reality star's prank became clear to the fans, they were let down and expressed their mixed emotions on Twitter.

One viewer stated:

"Girl, I almost had a heart attack."

RHOC star Tamra Judge fools fan with a trailer prank on Twitter

While the much-awaited trailer and season are still to come, the day of jokes and pranks was upon everyone this week, and one mischievous RHOC cast member thought it would be fun to play with fans’ hearts by fooling them with a still image and passing it off as season 17’s trailer. Tamra Judge, who has been on the Bravo show, pranked everyone by pretending to release the trailer of RHOC season 17.

Tamra Judge @tamrajudgeOC Premieres this September… Spring/Summer! 🏼 You’ve been waiting for it and it’s finally here. The season 17 trailer for #RHOC Premieres this September… Spring/Summer! You’ve been waiting for it and it’s finally here. The season 17 trailer for #RHOC! 🍊 Premieres this September… Spring/Summer! 🙌🏼 https://t.co/tM5rfFpu5G

The excitement that fans felt quickly turned into disappointment, as they took to social media to react to the post. One user stated that it was "not since." They added that they "just scrambled" for their headphones and clicked on the image so quickly that they "got a finger sprain."

Another person said that they almost broke their screen trying to press play repeatedly.

Ashley Berry (@Ash_MarieDawn) wrote:

"Great one!! I legit just announced to everyone in the room to be quiet to I could watch this…you win April fools!"

Ashley Berry @Ash_MarieDawn @tamrajudgeOC @tamrajudgeOC great one!! I legit just announced to everyone in the room to be quiet so I could watch this….. 🙃 you win April fools! @tamrajudgeOC @tamrajudgeOC great one!! I legit just announced to everyone in the room to be quiet so I could watch this….. 🙃 you win April fools!

Matt Roberts @canc_pants The way I just scrambled for my headphones and clicked so fast I almost got a finger sprain. @tamrajudgeOC Not nice!!The way I just scrambled for my headphones and clicked so fast I almost got a finger sprain. @tamrajudgeOC Not nice!! 😂😂 The way I just scrambled for my headphones and clicked so fast I almost got a finger sprain.

Kimberley @KimboPops I almost broke my screen trying to press play repeatedly @tamrajudgeOC TamraI almost broke my screen trying to press play repeatedly @tamrajudgeOC Tamra 😭😭😭 I almost broke my screen trying to press play repeatedly https://t.co/FRhKhCRrBB

Many RHOC fans took to the thread to reply with gifs of the franchise, with one fan stating that the Real Housewives replies “are everything.”

Another user wrote:

"Tap Finally! Tap tap, oh it’s not working, tap tap, not on til September! Wtf? Tap tap, something wrong with my wifi? Tap tap… Slowly realising that I’m a clown who is eight hours ahead of April fools day… nice one"

Others called the joke cruel and mean and added that they didn’t expect this behavior from her.

Another wrote:

"Mother this is not a joke."

Another user, @bravostan_, referred to The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip feud between Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda Medley and stated that they’re glad that The Real Housewives of New York City cast member yelled at her.

♥Loving Life ♥ @MyLoveIs4D_Dub I'm gonna get more gray hair waiting for you guys to be back on my TV! @tamrajudgeOC Why you crushing my dreams right nowI'm gonna get more gray hair waiting for you guys to be back on my TV! @tamrajudgeOC Why you crushing my dreams right now 😅 I'm gonna get more gray hair waiting for you guys to be back on my TV! https://t.co/XjuOGhQu6z

@MyLoveIs4D_Dub wrote:

"Why you crushing my dreams right now. I’m gonna get more gray hair waiting for you guts to be back on my TV."

Andy Cohen talks about what to expect from RHOC season 17

On March 13, 2023, talk show host Andy Cohen provided insights about what viewers can expect from RHOC season 17 during a segment of Watch What Happens Live.

He said that the upcoming season is going to be "so good" and that it's coming back to its form. He further took to social media to announce that he had the opportunity to watch snippets of the upcoming season and stated that it was "worth the wait."

He added:

"I just have to say I'm sitting here laughing out loud on a Friday afternoon."

In the spring of 2023, RHOC's upcoming season is scheduled to make its premiere. On Peacock, you can stream episodes from earlier seasons.

