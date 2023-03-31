Meet the cast of RHOA season 15

On Sunday, May 7, season 15 of RHOA (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) will premiere at 8:00 pm ET on Bravo. The upcoming installment is reportedly going to be a full bag of “relationship drama, changing family dynamics, and new flames” this season.

The cast members for this season include Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross. Monyetta Shaw-Carter and Courtney Rhodes will also be featured among the cast members this season.

Since the time RHOA's trailer was released, it has been making quite a splash. Burruss can be seen snapping at Hampton in one of the clips, saying:

“The only reason why I’m crying right now is because I can’t choke your a** b***h.”

Not only is her relationship with Hampton strained, but she mentioned in the RHOA preview that she has previously hooked up with a man that Moore is dating right now. Aside from this, Sidora giving divorce to her husband is also making headlines. By participating in the couple's therapy, the couple tried their best to maintain their relationship, as shown in the preview.

The official press release for season 15 of RHOA reads as:

"The fabulous ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are trying their best to get to a healing space. However, with friendships on the brink, accusations causing a fuss, and divorce news that’s all too much, will these women be able to channel positive vibes?"

Who all are included in RHOA season 15's cast list?

1) Kandi Burruss

Besides being a producer, Kandi is also a television personality, singer, songwriter, and actress. Since starting her journey in 1992, she has come a long way.

According to her bio, “she’s trying to balance prioritizing family time with supporting her husband and business partner, Todd, in his journey to Hollywood as a filmmaker.”

2) Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore is also an entrepreneur as well as an actress, model, producer, author, and television personality known for winning Miss USA in 1993 and appearing on Bravo's reality show, RHOA.

At the moment, she “is still having fun as she twirls her way back into the dating world, the one lingering issue is the finalizing of her divorce.”

3) Shereé Whitfield

Shereé, originally from Cleveland, Ohio, is an executive producer of WE TV's Selling It In The ATL as well as a mother, television personality, designer, fitness enthusiast, and television personality.

4) Drew Sidora

In the present, the singer is “taking her music career to new octaves by releasing her first album, pushing forward her acting and music career simultaneously while also working through her relationship with her husband, Ralph.” The recent news of the couple's separation due to differences in their marriage shocked many fans.

5) Marlo Hampton

In addition to her role as an actress in Caught in the Act: Unfaithful (2022) and Game People Play (2019), Marlo Hampton is also known for her work on The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Having a Baby (2019).

The upcoming show will show her taking a “dip in the dating pool while she looks for her next suitor—but not without the approval of her nephews.”

6) Sanya Richards-Ross

As a track and field athlete, Sanya has been the 2012 Olympic champion, 2009 world champion, 2008 Olympic bronze medalist, and 2005 world silver medalist. In the show, “Sanya and husband Aaron still have a full house of nine, all with their own set of challenges.”

7) Monyetta Shaw

Along with being the Founder of The Evan Grace Group, Monyetta Shaw is a mother, actress, entrepreneur, 4x author, and philanthropist. As part of this season, “Monyetta is back in the mix playing matchmaker when she introduces Kenya to a new love interest.”

8) Courtney Rhodes

Currently based in Atlanta, Courtney is a brand marketing expert and jewelry designer who is entering this season as a friend of Shereé's. Furthermore, “Courtney realizes her strong ties to the group when she finds out her long-lost cousin is Drew’s husband, Ralph.”

Catch the pilot episode of RHOA season 15 on Sunday, May 7, available to stream on Peacock and Bravo.

