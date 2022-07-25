"Please give her a peach": RHOA Fans want Monyetta Shaw to become a full-cast member next season 

Bravo's RHOA returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Sunday night, and this week Monyetta wasn't having any of it.

Monyetta Shaw appeared on the famed reality TV series as Kandi Burruss's friend. While Marlo and Kenya, along with Drew and Fatum, faced drama of their own, Monyetta claimed she had never been around women who acted like this.

Episode 11 of RHOA titled Cabin Fever, featured Monyetta not holding back from sharing her opinions on all the drama happening between the ladies.

Fans watching her be direct about her thoughts took to social media to share their feelings about the star. One of them even said, "please give her a peach."

Fans want Monyetta to receive a peach next season on RHOA

All the fans seemed to agree that Monyetta deserved either Marlo or Sanya's peach in the next season of the show. Meanwhile, others opined that she should be given more time on RHOA. Some stated that the reason they liked Monyetta was because she wasn't "crazy."

Some fans were also of the opinion that Monyetta would be the perfect candidate for the show's next season. One of them even said that Monyetta was "the only viable option" if the makers were looking for new cast members.

A lot of the fans were of the belief that the makers of the show should "demote Sanya to just a friend" and take Monyetta on the show full-time.

More details on what happened this week in RHOA Season 14, Episode 11

Monyetta was stunned when she saw Marlo and Kenya in a very heated argument. During her confessional, she asked that the ladies be adults just so they could all reach their destination.

Later, Marlo told the ladies that they would have to leave the cabin, because the trip wasn't going as planned. The RHOA star added that she needed some time by herself to recuperate after what happened. Once again, Monyetta was taken aback by Marlo's behavior and decision.

Monyetta said,

"I think all of us Black women should just come together and get along. Like, can't we all just get along?"

All the drama between Marlo and Kenya erupted after Sanya told Kenya what Marlo had told her in confidence.

Last week, when Kenya met up with the other women for dinner, Marlo gave the former an ultimatum. She told the RHOA star that unless she stayed with them in the same cabin, she wouldn't be welcome to attend other events with the group. So, this week, Kenya decided to take up the offer and arrived at the cabin to surprise the others.

While everyone was excited to see her, Kenya sat down with Sanya to have a conversation. Kenya shared that she didn't want to be around Marlo's demons. She also opened up about how she felt after hearing the news about Marlo kicking out her nephews.

Kenya shared that with Marlo kicking them out, she only added more trauma to their lives. She continued to open up about a similar incident that happened in her life that affected the way she grew up.

Although Sanya claimed she disclosed Kenya's secret to get her and Marlo to solve their issues, her plan failed. The moment Sanya told the latter that the other RHOA star was saying things behind her back, Marlo was out to get her.

The ladies prepared themselves to head out for a day of gem mining. Meanwhile, Marlo said that she wouldn't leave the cabin without confronting Kenya about what she had said. Kenya, on the other hand, wasn't interested in talking to Marlo alone, without the other women present.

RHOA airs every Sunday night at 8 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check local listings for more information.

