What time will RHOA Season 14 Episode 11 air on Bravo? Details explored

Buckle up everybody! It's going to be a bumpy RHOA episode tonight.

Episode 11 of RHOA Season 14, titled Cabin Fever, will air on Bravo on July 24 at 8 pm ET. The episode will also be made available on the network's website one day after the television premiere. Fans can also watch the episodes on Peacock, FuboTV and Hulu Plus.

The episode will feature the widening rift between Kenya and Marlo as, in a promo, Kenya can be seen discussing the fact that Marlo kicked her nephews out of her house with Sanya, with Sanya informing Marlo of the same. Drew and Fatum will also be seen fighting in the episode.

What to expect from RHOA Season 14 Episode 11?

Last week's episode of RHOA ended on a cliffhanger and fans had to wait a week to find out if Kenya listened to Marlo and stayed in her cottage or if she left the house for the night. This week's episode will feature Kenya returning from her own lakehouse in the morning, suggesting that she did not sleep in Marlo's house.

In the promo, she can be seen having fun with Drew after returning in the morning and dancing with other ladies. Marlo did not react immediately in the preview and instead said that Kenya could not break her cool.

However, things will get heated up between them even before the ladies leave the house to see the beautiful places of Blue Ridge. The two will be seen fighting over the fact that Kenya commented on Marlo's nephews and that Marlo called Kenya a liar. Sanya will get in the middle of the two ladies.

In the preview, Kenya can be seen discussing the issue with Sanya. She said that Marlo has a lot of demons, and that she cannot be friends with someone who could not even take care of her nephews. Marlo had previously taken in her nephews while her sister was going through a rough patch but later on asked them to move out.

Sanya will tell Marlo that Kenya has been saying stuff about her behind her back. It will be interesting to see how things unflold between the two and if Marlo will kick Kenya out of her vacation house.

The episode description reads,

"As the Blue Ridge trip continues, Marlo stands firm on the ultimatum she gave to Kenya; the beef between Drew and Fatum is reignited when Fatum shows up unexpectedly. Marlo breaks down and makes a shocking decision."

Meanwhile, Shereé Whitfield’s friend Fatum Alford will also join the ladies on the tour, much to Drew’s appointment. In the preview, she can be heard telling her husband how disappointed she was with Fatum joining the girls. Fatum can be seen throwing a bone on the floor, but the context of the same is not yet clear.

RHOA fans might see another fight ensue between Drew and Fatum.

The ladies do not see eye to eye as Fatum had told Drew that her assistant, whom she shared with Shereé, was telling everyone that Drew's husband was gay. At Shereé’s pajama party, Fatum revealed that she had asked someone to do a background check on Drew and her husband Ralph. She said that the two were involved in some type of fraudulent activity and had multiple aliases, like someone named Danielle.

Drew later on clarified that Danielle was her assistant and accused Fatum of stalking her. She later said that Shereé was responsible for Fatum’s behavior.

RHOA airs on Bravo every Sunday at 8 pm ET.

