"She is sick": Fans slam Marlo for blaming Kenya for kicking out her nephews in RHOA Episode 9

RHOA returned for an all-new episode on Sunday night and the drama was consistent. Marlo left everyone taken aback this week when she revealed that she kicked her nephews out. Marlo shared that she sent them to her sister's place so that she could take a break. But what shocked viewers the most was that she blamed Kenya for kicking out her nephews.
Episode 9 of RHOA showed Marlo sitting down with Sheree and Sanya to have a conversation. During their chat, she revealed that she was frustrated with Kenya, because of which she kicked her nephews out of her house.
Marlo shared,
"I just freaked out the other day. I was so pissed at the boys. I get in the house, I'm so frustrated, cause I'm already frustrated with damn Kenya. So I went to bed. I was really upset."
Continuing, she shared that she took the boys to the laundromat to get their clothes washed. But after they washed the clothes, they were just thrown around in their room. She added that they were smelling sour on the floor.
Marlo added,
"Michael punched a wall. Do you know how many days I wanna punch something? I wanted to punch Kenya, I don't."
The RHOA star revealed that she needed a break from them after all that had happened and so she kicked them out. Sanya and Sheree were shocked.
Fans who watched the episode took to social media to slam Marlo for blaming Kenya for kicking her nephews out of her house.
Fans condemn RHOA star Marlo for using Kenya as an excuse to kick her nephews out
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Marlo was sick for blaming Kenya for kicking her nephews out. Some fans also added that they were shocked. Fans also added that the RHOA star was wrong to kick the boys out when they were already undergoing a lot.
A recap of RHOA Episode 9, Season 14
When the ladies asked Marlo where she sent her nephews, she shared that she sent them to her younger sister's house. The RHOA star added that her sister had four toddler boys and could handle her nephews as well. Apart from that, Marlo added that her sister told her to give them a 30 day wake up call.
Sheree was shocked by Marlo's decision to kick her nephews out. During her confessional, she shared,
"Let me tell you something. I have never taken a break from my kids. Would I like a break from mu kids sometimes? H*ll yeah, but I never got the opportunity."
Sheree told Marlo that needed to dig deeper and figure out why she felt the need to kick the boys out. Opening up, Marlo shared,
"I grew up in a household with a mom, substance abuse and drugs. I worked my a** off. I've always worked and I just feel that Michael and William, I wanna shake them and say. "Hey, I want you to be great.". I wasn't spoiled growing up, I had it tough. I grew up in the projects and I didn't have anyone to rely on."
The RHOA star added that she had to get to where she was on her own. Sanya told Marlo that her nephews were smart boys and all she needed to do was talk and tell them that she wanted a bright future for them.
RHOA airs every Sunday night at 8 pm ET on Bravo.